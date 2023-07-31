JOSEPH — Miles for Mammograms celebrated a record year on Thursday, July 27, with 141 walkers and runners participating in the annual 5K event that celebrates survivors, honors those we’ve lost, and brings attention to the importance of early detection for breast cancer.

The event is sponsored by the Tough Enough to Wear Pink committee of Chief Joseph Days, and is held at 9 a.m. Thursday each year during Chief Joseph Days.

