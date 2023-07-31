JOSEPH — Miles for Mammograms celebrated a record year on Thursday, July 27, with 141 walkers and runners participating in the annual 5K event that celebrates survivors, honors those we’ve lost, and brings attention to the importance of early detection for breast cancer.
The event is sponsored by the Tough Enough to Wear Pink committee of Chief Joseph Days, and is held at 9 a.m. Thursday each year during Chief Joseph Days.
The Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation and Wallowa Memorial Hospital partner with the rodeo to provide additional volunteer support, promotional help, and free refreshments.
Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic Nurse Practitioner Katie Weller, a breast cancer survivor, worked with rodeo volunteer Jessie Cunningham to organize the event. Weller gave a moving and emotional talk about what it’s like to experience a breast cancer diagnosis, and the journey through treatment.
Ruthie Mann organized hospital staff to participate by walking five laps around the hospital’s walking path.
“We wanted staff to be able to support this event, even if they couldn’t get away from work, so we created this satellite program,” she said.
Staffers were allowed to walk the path anytime Thursday, as their work schedules allowed, which helped boost participation into record-breaking territory.
Each participant received a ticket to Thursday night’s rodeo performance, where wearing pink was encouraged.
Proceeds from Miles for Mammograms are donated to Wallowa Memorial Hospital to support free mammograms for local low-income women and to help purchase related equipment.
