Memorial Day, previously but now seldom called Decoratoin Day, is a federal holiday for honoring and mourning the military personnel who had died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. The holiday is now officially observed on the last Monday of May, having been observed on May 30 from 1868 to 1970.
Although honoring fallen warriors is a long human tradition that predates written history, America's Memorial Day observances began during the Civil War. The 1863 cemetery dedication at Gettysburg, PA included a ceremony of commemoration at the graves of dead soldiers. Some have therefore claimed that President Lincoln was the founder of Memorial Day. A year after the war's end, in April 1866, four women of Columbus, Georgia gathered together to decorate the graves of the Confederate soldiers. They also felt moved to honor the Union soldiers buried there, and to note the grief of their families, by decorating their graves as well. The story of their gesture of humanity and reconciliation is held by some writers as the inspiration of the original Memorial Day. On May 5, 1868, General John Logan issued a proclamation calling for "Decoration Day" to be observed annually and nationwide; he was commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of and for Union Civil War veterans. His proclamation, adopted Memorial Day as a national practice that had begun in the Southern states three years earlier.
Regardless of its origins, Memorial Day is a time to honor the fallen. Here's the schedule of ceremonies at Wallowa County cemeteries throughout the morning. If you can't make one of those, there is a ceremony at the Wallowa county Courthouse at 1 p.m. Monday.
The schedule of VFW and American Legion ceremonies across Wallowa County is:
VFW schedule:
0900 – Bramlett
1000 – Wallowa
1100 – Lostine
1200 – Enterprise
1300 – Court House
American Legion schedule:
1030 – Alder Slope
1100 – Hurricane Creek
1200 – Joseph Prairie Creek
