Gifts between $500 - $999 prizes include
Wild Carrot Herbals gift bag, Stein Distillery whiskey with a Miles McFall handmade wooden box, and Ralph Anderson artisanal serving set ,
Two Olaf Pottery mugs, with two 12 oz. bags of Redhorse whole coffee beans, five Wallowa County local books, and Sally B. Farms salve. And others.
Gifts between $1,000 - $4,999 prizes include
Wallowa County Meat Box #1: Two 14.9 lbs. whole chickens from Hawkins Sisters Ranch, two 10 oz. NY steaks from Carman Ranch, and 2 lbs. of goat stew and gourmet cookbook from Goat Gourmet
Wallowa County Meat Box #2: Two 14.9 lbs. whole chickens from Hawkins Sisters Ranch, two 12 oz. Ribeye steaks from Carman Ranch, and 2 lbs. of goat bratwursts and gourmet cookbook from Goat Gourmet
Gifts between $5,000 - $9,999 are eligible for
Two night stay for two at the historic Wallowa Lake Lodge. Your stay includes breakfast and dinner in the Camas Dining Room both days.
Two night stay for two at the Barking Mad Farm B&B. Your stay includes a spacious suite and farm- to-table breakfasts.
Gifts between $10,000 - $14,999 – you will be entered to win:
Two seats on a five-day Hells Canyon Whitewater Rafting Adventure with Winding Waters River Expeditions in 2020
Six-night, seven-day stay at the Ram’s Head Cottage at the head of Wallowa Lake
All gifts above $15,000 will receive an entry into the $10,000 - $14,999 category. For every $5,000 above $15,000, you will receive an additional entry into the category of your choice, excluding Category 4.
