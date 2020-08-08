Dugout canoes have been a traditional Nez Perce craft since time immemorial. Dugouts were important on the Clearwater and Snake rivers, and probably used for longer voyages on the Columbia as well. Lewis and Clark successfully navigated the thundering cascades of the Columbia in five Nez Perce dugout canoes that the tribe on the Clearwater River made for them in ten days, according to the expedition's journals. On Wallowa Lake, big canoes carried the Walwaama Nimiipuu (Wallowa band, Nez Perce) across the lake’s expanse to fishing grounds at the head of the lake, and to the mountains that lay beyond, Pinkham said.
Standing Red Bear (Gary Dorr), a Nez Perce who has made the first dugout in 113 years on the Lapwai Nez Perce Reservation, said in an interview for Clearing Magazine, "...they were our grocery cart, our family car, our post office, and our hunting rigs. We would take them on the river and we would go across the river. Sometimes we’d go just right across the river to go to the other side to gather roots. Sometimes we would take them fishing, even at night time using lanterns with fire, and we would spear fish from it. The other thing we would do is to take them out to lay nets in the water. And we would go all the way to the ocean to gather different shells, to get to where the other fisherman are, and to meet with our other relatives on the coast."
Few Nez Perce today are versed in the art of canoe-making, and Pinkham has spent time with coastal tribes, most notably the Haida of coastal British Columbia and the Tulalip tribes of Washington, to learn the craft of canoe-making.
“There’s no doubt that the Nez Perce learned a lot about making these canoes from coastal peoples thousands and thousands of years ago,” he said. “They would have seen the canoes and learned about the techniques of making them. I guess I’m just following in those thousand-year-old footsteps.”
