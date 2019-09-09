What do these 3 statements have in common? From the September 2019 issue of Costco Connection, ”If Einstein had Focus Factor® he’d have needed a bigger chalkboard [because its] clinically tested formula improves memory, concentration and focus.”. Second, the August 29, 2019 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association reported the results of a randomized clinical trial (RCT) in 311 adults receiving normal doses of vitamin D3 versus high dose. “There were no significant differences in bone strength” at the end of 3 years. Finally, “I read that fish oil is (or is not) good for your heart.”
The common theme? All 3 state or imply that one therapy had-- or did not have-- a different outcome when compared to another therapy. Today’s Mountain Medicine approaches this important and confusing topic: What does it mean to say that there is a difference between one therapy and another?
From the medical science perspective, we are often interested in knowing if different treatments result in significant differences in the measured outcome. Treatments include, for example, Focus Factor® and placebo, or different doses of vitamin D3. Outcomes Include measures of ‘memory, concentration and focus’, and measures of bone strength respectively.
However, there are two meanings for significant differences that are often confused: statistical significance and clinical significance.
In a well designed RCT the measured outcomes in two or more groups are rarely exactly the same; a difference in outcomes will usually be seen. A statistical test is applied to the data to determine the probability that the difference is due to simple random chance. The statistical test results in a “probability value”, or simply the P-value. If the test finds a statistically significant difference between the treatments, this means that random chance is unlikely responsible. We then usually conclude that the difference is (probably) caused by differences between the treatments.
Likewise if an RCT finds there is no statistically significant difference, such as in bone strength in the study above, we usually infer that the observed difference in outcome is compatible with random chance, and therefore the treatment will have no real effect in patients for whom it is intended. Often a new drug or therapy under investigation in pre-marketing RCTs is found to not be effective--there is no statistically significant difference in outcomes. This is a common reason that new drugs do not reach the market.
If an RCT finds that a drug results in a statistically significant difference in outcomes, the next question is, “Is the difference clinically important?” In other words, a drug may have a real effect (a low probability that random chance explains the difference), but the observed difference may be small or of unknown clinical importance. Whereas statistical significance is an objective mathematical statement based on the P-value, assessment of clinical significance is subjective.
Nevertheless there is often broad agreement among clinicians when an outcome is large and the clinical significance is clear. For example, the newer shingles vaccine (Shingrix®; Mountain Medicine May 2, 2018) reduced the shingles incidence rate by over 90%; from 9.1per 1000 person-years in the placebo group to 0.3 per 1000 person-years. This difference is both statistically significant and clinically significant.
Would Focus Factor® have improved Einstein’s mental abilities? There is no supporting evidence presented and so it is impossible to know. It goes into my folder labeled “Hype”.
Is fish oil ‘good’ for your heart? What do you mean by ‘good’? Are you talking about clinical or statistical significance? Stay tuned….
Mountain Medicine is a collaboration between Ron Polk and Wallowa County Clinical practitioners.
Ron Polk is an Emeritus Professor (retired), Virginia Commonwealth University.
