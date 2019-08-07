Dr. Geoff Maly
One of the most common reasons people come to the Emergency Department at Wallowa Memorial Hospital is for a fall. Falls in older adults can be especially dangerous. Bones break more easily, skin tears happen more commonly and excessive bleeding can occur for those on blood thinners. A broken hip or even a bad bruise can cause significant impairment and lead to a prolonged recovery or loss of independence. Recent studies have shown that falls are the third leading cause of disability in older adults. Approximately 1 in 3 persons aged 65 or older falls every year, and death rates from falls in U.S. adults age 75 and older more than doubled over the last 15 years. While treating the consequences of these falls is certainly important, prevention is always the better strategy. So how do we prevent falls?
A recent study in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) looked at the ability of a home-based balance and strength retraining program to reduce falls. The program was delivered by a Physical Therapist (PT). The investigators found a significant reduction in falls in the group that received the exercise program. This study was looking at secondary prevention of falls, meaning a reduction in number or prevention of falls in people who have already had falls. Other studies have shown similar benefits from physical exercise in preventing falls and injuries and disability related to them. The New York Times recently ran an article about falls in older adults. The Geriatricians interviewed for that article recommended at least 20 minutes of exercise per day. They noted that weight lifting, especially in the lower body, can be particularly helpful in preventing falls, and that Tai chi may help with balance and stability.
Identifying those at increased risk of falls is also important. At every Medicare yearly Wellness Visit, patients should do a “Timed up and go” test to see if they are at risk of increased falls. Your provider should also ask you about any recent falls. Studies have shown that only 1 in 3 older adults with falls seeks medical care related to their falls. This suggests there are many people who may be at risk of falls that are not getting medical attention.
Medications, multitasking and home safety all effect fall risk. Benzodiazepines, like Valium and Ativan, antihistamines like Benadryl and Tylenol PM, and sleep medicines like Ambien can increase the risk of falls. A recent study looking at the circumstances around falls showed that multitasking (e.g., walking through a room while on the phone) was associated with falling. People in the study fell most frequently in areas in the home where they spent the most time. For those with a history of falls, the study recommended getting a home assessment for trip hazards. This can be done by an Occupational Therapist (OT) through a referral from your provider.
In summary, falls contribute to death and disability, especially in older adults. Staying active and engaging in an exercise program to increase balance and muscle strength can help prevent falls. Ensuring that tripping hazards in the house are minimized and assistive equipment (like shower chairs, handrails) are utilized can also help. Physical Therapists and Occupational Therapists can help with these things. Avoiding medications that increase the risk of falling is important. And of course, tell your health care provider if you or your loved one suffers from falls or balance problems, as preventing a fall is always better than treating the consequences in the Emergency Department.
Mountain Medicine is edited by Ron Polk, Emeritus Professor (retired), Virginia Commonwealth University, and is a collaboration with Wallowa County healthcare practitioners.
