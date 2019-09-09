Ryleigh Phillips and her mule Traveller, of North Powder, brought home the most awards Sunday at the end of the 39th annual Hells Canyon Mule Days.
Competing in the 13 and younger brackets, she won in high-point gaming and high-point performance.
Winning in the 18-and-older bracket for high-point gaming was Matt Fournier, of Bend. Anna Wolfrum, from North Powder, won in the 14- to 17-year-old bracket.
Winning in the 18-and-older bracket for high-point performance was Pam Fournier, of Bend. Delanie Ellsworth, of Deary, Idaho, won in the 14- to 17-year-old bracket.
Lydia Wahls, of Echo, took home the Sportsmanship Award, while Brett Grinde, of Battleground, Washington, received the Hard Luck Award.
The latter award is for a participant who undergoes strange circumstances during the course of travel to Mule Days or while here, Mule Days President Sondra Lozier said.
Winners received custom belt buckles designed by Tennessee mule artist Bonnie Shields, and coffee mugs and ribbons by Pam Stitzel, of Wallowa, and Carisa Yaw, of Joseph.
Arena Director Clay Freels, of Enterprise, received a special award for his work.
Sponsors included Thompson Auto Supply, Eagles View Inn & Suites, Community Bank, Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce, Carpet One Floor & Home, Bank of Eastern Oregon, Wallowa County Chieftain, Ed Staub & Sons, Les Schwab Tire Center, Superstation KCMB 104.7 FM, Deb’s Apparel and Kellermann Logging.
Winners of categories in the parade included:
Working Western Mules: First: Muriel McKenzie, Rathdrum, ID; Second: Dennis Brennan and Lydia Wahls, Enterprise, OR
Mounted --Individual: First, Gayle Stegmann, Rathdrum, ID, Second: Elly Pageant, Davenport, WA.
Mounted Group: First, Bennett Family, John Day, OR; second: Heart-2-Heart Ranch, Parma, ID.
Comedy Costume: First, Misty Bork, Sumpter, OR; Second: Athena Bork, Sumpter, OR
Parent-Child: Heather and Ryleigh Phillips, North Powder, OR; second Eagle/Franssen group, Pullman, WA.
Junior, 13 and under: Trent Price and Gabe Price, Whitehall, MT.
Team Drawn vehicle: Neal McCool, Amity, OR; second Brian Cook, Irrigon, OR.
Non-equestrian Foot power: Wallowa County 4-H court.
