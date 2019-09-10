The roster of Hells Canyon Mule Days' grand marshals reads like a primer on Wallowa County’s ranching and back-country history, especially in the canyons and most rugged back country. Wade Hall (1981) was a legendary USFS range manager who knew Hells Canyon and the Chesnimnus and Joseph Canyon country like the back of his hand. So was Fred Talbott. Joe McClaran, Mary Marks, Sam Loftus, Joe Onaidia, Gus Malaxa, and more recently, Doug and Janie Tippett, Biden Tippett, and Bob Bales.
Julia Kooch, the 2019 Grand Marshal, richly deserves to be honored among these men and women. Kooch knows the canyons like few others. Born in Enterprise, she was raised in Joseph Canyon, along with her brother, Ron. On their ranch, where Chesnimnus Creek and Crow Creek join to produce Joseph Creek, there was no electricity, no refrigerator, and in the winters, Julie’s father packed snow up around their house to provide insulation. She grew up with horses, and dairy cattle, and by the time she was 13, was driving tractors and trucks, as well as horses. After graduating from Joseph High School, Julie attended the University of Idaho, and then received a masters degree from Eastern Oregon State College (Now Eastern Oregon University.) She taught elementary school in Enterprise for 30 years. But throughout this time, the canyons kept calling, and she found herself working cattle, especially onJoseph Creek's Monument Ranch, as much as possible.
Throughout most of her life, Kooch rode and drove horses. Mules were for packing. But about a decade ago, she decided that having the power, sure-footedness, and traction of mules might be a good thing, And so, she started looking for a pair of Belgian molly mules. She found them at Mule Days. And she has loved mules ever since.
“They’re different than horses,” she said. “There are some things that horses do better." Including, she noted, having a “cowy” sense of how to stop and turn a cow. But mules are smart and strong and sure-footed. "They are just wonderful animals," she said.
Julie Kooch has written two books about her life and experience in the canyons that she loves so dearly: “My Life on Joseph Creek” and “Riding the Canyons”. Both provide a unique and personal perspective on the rugged landscape that is so much a part of her character. She has been, and always will be, a staunch supporter of Hells Canyon Mule Days, and its celebration of the canyon country, and of the mules that navigate it so well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.