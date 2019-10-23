Wallowa County can expect to have a new clock atop the Wallowa County Courthouse soon, now that full funding has been realized with a $2,500 pledge made Monday, Oct. 14, by the Enterprise City Council, to the total $6,250 cost of the new clock. The city’s contribution for the new time piece will come from the city’s Opportunity Fund.
The new clock will be custom-made by the Verdin Co., of Cincinnati, to fit the space previously occupied by the old clock. Like the previous courthouse clocks, it will have four faces that will fill each side of the lamppost-like tower on the courthouse grounds.
The new clock will be installed sometime after Jan. 1 under the guidance of John Hillock, Wallowa County Commissioner and owner of Enterprise Electric.
“Depending on the weather, it’ll be a one-day installation,” he said.
The previous clock stopped working and simply was not worth repairing, Hillock said. County Commission Chairwoman Susan Roberts was instrumental in having the original clock installed in 2000 when she was mayor of Enterprise.
“Those clock motors were really cheaply made and there was no way to get into them short of taking the top off,” Hillock said.
Hillock said the new clock will have a master timepiece that will control three “slave” clocks on the other faces of the tower, and will reset after power outage using a GPS system that controls all four units.
“That’s pretty much common in schools and such to have a GPS reset,” he said.
The contract provided to the council states that it will take 45 to 60 days for Verdin to fabricate and ship the new clock. Hillock said it must be paid for in advance, so he is going to begin collecting pledge monies soon.
Before approving the city’s contribution, Councilman Ronnie Neil asked about putting a clock on two sides of the clock tower and thermometers on the other two, a move he thought might save money, but Hillock said the main cost was the clock’s master unit. Neill also expressed concern about the clock’s three-year warranty, which he thought might be insufficient.
To fund the new clock, Wallowa County has pledged $2,000, the Rotary Club $1,500, Rotary member Evelyn Swart $250 and with the city’s $2,500, meeting the total of $6,250 needed for the clock.
Rich Wandschneider, Rotary Club president, said Swart’s $250 donation came from her recent win in a Rotary lottery. The club has been a driving force behind getting the clock replaced.
