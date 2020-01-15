Imagine having access to a battery, which has the potential to power your phone for five continuous days, or enable an electric vehicle to drive more than 600 miles without needing to "refuel."
In Australia, Monash University researchers are on the brink of commercialising the world's most efficient lithium-sulphur (Li-S) battery, which could outperform current market leaders by more than four times and power Australia and other global markets well into the future.
The ultra-high capacity Li-S battery that has better performance and less environmental impact than current lithium-ion products.
Using the same materials in standard lithium-ion batteries, researchers reconfigured the design of sulphur cathodes so they could accommodate higher stress loads without a drop in overall capacity or performance.
Attractive performance, along with lower manufacturing costs, abundant supply of material, ease of processing and reduced environmental footprint make this new battery design attractive for future real-world applications, according to associate professor Matthew Hill.
"This approach not only favours high performance metrics and long cycle life, but is also simple and extremely low cost to manufacture, using water-based processes, and can lead to significant reductions in environmentally hazardous waste," Hill said.
