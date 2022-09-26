WALLOWA — The $2 million the city of Wallowa has been expecting from the state Joint Legislative Emergency Management Board was awarded Friday, Sept. 23, but now comes the tough part: How does it get from state coffers into the hands of people who need it to help with recovery from the Aug. 11 hailstorm?

Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse said Monday, Sept. 26, that he got word late Friday that the board unanimously agreed earlier that day to award the money, but it was awarded to Wallowa County.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.