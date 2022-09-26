Hailstones scooped up from the ground are shown in the wake of the hailstorm that pummeled Wallowa on Aug. 11. The state Joint Legislative Emergency Board on Friday, Sept. 23, awarded a promised $2 million to aid in the recovery work, but it was awarded to Wallowa County and it is still uncertain how it will get to those who need it.
Roofers work Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, on a residence damaged during the Aug. 11 hailstorm. The building is just one of many in Wallowa undergoing repair work. The state Emergency Management Board on Friday, Sept. 23, awarded a promised $2 million to aid in the recovery work, but it was awarded to Wallowa County and it is still uncertain how it will get to those who need it.
WALLOWA — The $2 million the city of Wallowa has been expecting from the state Joint Legislative Emergency Management Board was awarded Friday, Sept. 23, but now comes the tough part: How does it get from state coffers into the hands of people who need it to help with recovery from the Aug. 11 hailstorm?
Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse said Monday, Sept. 26, that he got word late Friday that the board unanimously agreed earlier that day to award the money, but it was awarded to Wallowa County.
“We’re going to have to talk with the county commissioners to see what they’re going to do,” Hulse said. “Until I hear from the county, I don’t know where the money’s going or what it’ll be for. It’ll be up to them, I guess.”
Chairwoman Susan Roberts of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners said Monday, Sept. 26, that she, too, is in the dark. She said she received a call from the office of Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday that the money had been awarded to the county for the hailstorm recovery.
“I have heard firsthand from residents within the community, met with the mayor of Wallowa and talked with county leadership about the tremendous damage that was sustained during this severe storm,” Brown said in a letter addressed to state Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Dan Rayfield.
Brown's letter continued: “As the storm traveled from the mountains toward the community, the west-facing side of nearly every home and car became damaged. In the community today, almost every home and business that faces west has windows that are boarded up and siding and roofs that are left in disrepair. The city of Wallowa is a small, remote, rural community with many low-income community members that live on fixed incomes, and many are either uninsured or underinsured.
Roberts said the money shuffle doesn’t seem like a typical government runaround.
“They are concerned with the capacity to do the work,” she said. “But they don’t just give it out and then you give it out; there are strings attached.”
Roofs, siding and windows of more than 400 buildings in town were seriously damaged by the freak storm, which also brought wind gusts of up to 50 mph through town. Hailstones the size of golf balls — and, according to some reports, baseballs — pummeled the town, also destroying automobile windows. Building windows and roofs remain boarded up or covered with tarps and awaiting repair before rain and snow fall.
Contractors are already at work repairing homes and business buildings. Hulse said the priority is getting the town ready for winter.
“We’re just trying to get city put back in order and winterized,” he said.
Said state Rep. Bobby Levy in a news release issued Friday, Sept. 23: “These emergency funds will help Wallowa County residents repair home and roof damage before the weather gets colder and the rain and snow begins. I’m thankful to my legislative colleagues for supporting this request for help."
Added state Sen. Bill Hansell in the same press release: ”Today's approval will go a long way with the recovery process, they need it, winter is coming."
