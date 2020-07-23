ENTERPRISE — The Eagle Cap Shooters Association will hosts the NRL-22 .22 Precision Rifle Match from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Eagle Cap Shooters Range, according to a press release.
The range is seven miles north of Enterprise. Turn right on Ant Flat Road.
Shooters will compete in multiple stages, shooting steel targets from different firing positions at varying distances out to 100 yards. There will be a random-drawing prize table.
