ENTERPRISE — The coronavirus pandemic may be causing problems, but it also allows for stars to shine — in this case, a star of the Wallowa County 911 dispatch division.
On Wednesday, Aug. 18, dispatcher Brooke Langerman was awarded the second-ever Golden Feather of Achievement award by the Wallowa County commissioners at their regular meeting.
“For the second time ever since I’ve been here, we’re recognizing an employee for exemplary work,” Commission Chairman Todd Nash said. “This goes to Brooke Langerman. She apparently got tricked into coming over here. We really appreciate the above and beyond and your willingness to hang in there and keep a vital part of Wallowa County operating at the 911 station there. You gave up family time in a time of trepidation where you could’ve said, ‘It’s just too dangerous and I’m not coming in.’ But you kept that operation going and we really appreciate your service and we want to recognize that. There’s a lot of extra people who came here today just to make sure you are recognized for your duties here, so thank you very much.”
This was met with applause from those present, which included Sheriff Joel Fish, several Enterprise Police officers and other 911 dispatchers.
Langerman said after the presentation that four of the six 911 dispatchers were out sick with coronavirus and it was just her and her supervisor keeping the operation going.
“We were working 12-hour shifts,” Langerman said.
The working mom of three kids, ages 3, 5 and 6, said that the long shifts and shorthanded situation lasted about two weeks.
Nash turned the presentation of the award over to Commissioner Susan Roberts.
“Since it was decided that we have employees who went above and beyond, we decided we needed to give those employees something special when they did something special,” Roberts said. “So, the local glassblower made the Golden Feather of Achievement for us. We do understand that the line on the flag for 911 operators is a gold line.”
The first time such an award was presented was June 16 to Wallowa County Deputy Jennifer Harmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.