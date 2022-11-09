From dips to salsas, breads to chicken nuggets to snacks, seasoning mixes to cereals, there’s a variety of food items that you can make at home as opposed to buying at the store. And the homemade items taste better and may even be better for you.
For one thing, making foods such as trail mix, tortilla chips or other snack items at home tends to be initially less expensive. The outlay for the tortilla chips is a bag of tortillas and some seasoning salt.
Another benefit to making your own snack items (or anything else) is that you control the ingredients and can leave out anything you can’t pronounce (i.e., preservatives), or things that family members are allergic to such as gluten or nuts.
Without added preservatives and shelf stabilizers, homemade dips, salsas, pickles, and so forth are fresher. Homemade can be less expensive, too, since you aren’t paying for the packaging or labor costs of premade food.
Making things at home can also improve one’s cooking skills (or teach cooking skills to children) and helps create family bonding opportunities. It’s fun to have a pizza party on a Friday night where everyone chips in to make the dough (yes, there are pizza doughs that can be made from scratch without yeast), and then helps put together and experiment with different toppings of their choice.
Another benefit to cooking at home is avoiding food allergens, as previously mentioned. Some people are allergic to certain food additives and preservatives found in today’s prepared foods. Making these foods at home means these allergy-producing things are left out so that everyone can eat the same food, and no one is left out, or has to eat something different.
The quantity can be controlled with home preparation. If you only need or want a serving or two, why should you have to buy something with 14 servings in it, only to throw away half or more when it goes bad? Many recipes can be adjusted up or down in the number of servings. If you are not good at math, many recipes found online can do the adjustments for you.
Sometimes — though not always — making food at home can be less expensive. If you buy something from the store, you are paying not only for the item, but also the packaging and labor costs to package the item and indirect costs such as advertising and transportation. By making the same item, or a reasonable facsimile, you do not pay for these things.
Of course, your time is worth something as well and some people simply do not have the time, or want to take the time, to make something at home when they can buy it at the store.
For some people, making food at home becomes a hobby. Such is the case with food preservation in the form of jams, jellies, and home-canned fruits such as peaches and pears. The initial outlay for equipment — jars, a canner, etc. — can be expensive (some of these can be found at yard sales or secondhand stores), but once you’re set up, the food produced eventually pays for the equipment.
Finally, making something at home, when you can avoid the packaging, is good for the environment since you don’t have added plastic and pater waste going into the landfill that is either not compostable or not recyclable.
It also gives one a sense of satisfaction to know that the food you and your family eat was made by your own hands.
For more information on making your own dips, granola, hummus, pickles, salsa, chips, chicken nuggets and more foods-that-you-can-make-at-home-that-are-as-good-as-store-bought, go to the website www.foodhero.org.
