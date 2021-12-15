ENTERPRISE — Slow Food Wallowas is looking for the next winner of a grant to provide financial assistance open to anyone who grows, raises or makes local food products.
“Small-scale food producers are the movers and shakers of Wallowa County,” Lynne Curry, of Slow Food Wallowas, said in a press release.
This is the fifth year of the grant project, which is now named to honor Beth Gibans, the founder of the Wallowa County Farmers Market and owner of Backyard Gardens who died from cancer in June. The grant award is for $5,000, a significant jump from previous years, the release stated.
“This is a great opportunity to highlight our unsung heroes, celebrate a pillar of the local food community and address why local food production matters to rural areas,” Curry said.
The grant award winners will be announced at an online celebration on Gibans’ birthday, Jan. 22.
The grant is open to small-scale food growers and community innovators in Northeast Oregon for projects that serve the food community in Wallowa County. Project proposals for up to $5,000 are due by midnight Dec. 31. View the online application at https://tinyurl.com/Beth-Gibans-grant for complete details on eligibility, evaluation and timeline.
Over the past five years, Slow Food Wallowas has awarded grants to fund a low tunnel system to extend the growing season, a new tiller to improve gardening efficiency, a special hood for propagating commercial mushrooms and equipment for a bakery with a focus on utilizing heritage grains.
This new grant opportunity builds on Gibans’ legacy — a belief that local food production is essential to our health, well-being and our community. It is designed to provide direct support for new and existing food producers and entrepreneurs to increase their capacity to provide food for the local community. Slow Food Wallowas encourages first-time applicants, those with limited access to resources, people of color and others advancing sustainable agricultural practices to apply.
Slow Food Wallowas welcomes end-of-year gifts to the program to build Gibans’ vision for a thriving local food community. Make donations online or by check payable to Slow Food Wallowas, P.O. Box 78, Joseph, Oregon 97846.
