Montana State University, Bozeman, MT, named two area students to its Dean's List for the Spring, 2019 term: Morgan Anderson of Enterprise and Dean Ricker of La Grande. Students named to the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester and are academically in the top 20 percent of undergraduates.
