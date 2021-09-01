WALLOWA COUNTY — Schools are doing their best to reopen with a sense of normalcy in Wallowa County, despite the resurgent coronavirus pandemic and strict mandates on masks and vaccinations.
Enrollments up
Joseph Charter School was the first to hold classes for the fall semester opening Wednesday, Aug. 25. Superintendent Lance Homan said the school welcomed 280 students in its K-12 school. He said that number was up from normal and though he isn’t certain why, he has his theories.
“We’ve heard a lot of new families are moving in,” he said.
As for how school looks this year, it’ll be similar to how it’s been since the pandemic started in March 2020. Most students attend class at the school, but some families are opting for online learning.
“It’s kind of a mix,” Homan said. “There’s in-person, of course, but we have an online option.”
He said about 15 students have chosen the online options.
The Imnaha School, a K-8 school that’s part of the Joseph district, had six students in the first, third, fourth and sixth grades, teacher Shari Warnock said after the first day of school Wednesday. The small school has no remote instruction, although it is possible.
“We were all in-person last year and look forward to being in person again this year,” Warnock said.
Tammy Jones, superintendent of the Wallowa School District, said her district also is expecting a higher enrollment.
“We’ve registered a lot of new kids” in the past week, she said Wednesday.
Jones said the new students are some who have come with new staff and others are just ones who have moved to Wallowa from other areas.
She said by far, most Wallowa kids are opting for on-campus learning. On Wednesday, only three or four had opted for the virtual classes.
Outgoing Enterprise Superintendent Erika Pinkerton said enrollment is up from last spring.
“We’ve had a lot of families come back to us from online learning,” she said. “We’ve had new families come into the county. … We’ve had folks coming from Portland, Walla Walla, even (from) Bend.”
Pinkerton, whose last day as Enterprise superintendent was Monday — the school’s first day of classes — said numerous jobs — particularly at Wallowa Memorial Hospital — have brought new families to Enterprise. That, and the increasing willingness for employers to let workers do their jobs remotely, has boosted school enrollments.
School officials said Monday the elementary school had 201 students attend on the first day and 203 at the junior high/high school for 404 total.
Although many schools were forced to switch to remote learning at the beginning of the pandemic, Enterprise has been holding classes on-site at least since last fall.
“A year ago, the majority of our school was on site. One of few in Oregon on-site all year,” Pinkerton said. “We had to make extreme accommodations.”
Some of those accommodations including tearing down walls to make larger classrooms and putting up curtains to separate classes.
This year, with state requirements being modified from 6 feet between school desks to 3 feet, the schools are better able to make use of their space.
“I think the (state) had some reflection time to determine this,” she said. “Initially, it may have been overkill to have kids 6 feet apart.”
Pinkerton said Enterprise schools also have the online option and this year they are partnering with Baker Web Academy, a Baker City-based statewide virtual charter school.
“That way our students remain our students,” she said, adding that the online option allows students to participate in clubs and other extracurricular activities.
Another small school, the Troy School, is part of the Enterprise district. Teacher Fred Byers said he expects only two students, “but we have room for plenty more.”
He said they, too, will all be in-person, with a remote capability possible.
“The school hopes to totally avoid (remote),” he said. “This is pretty much what we were able to do last year. Troy didn’t have to shut down in the 2020-21 school year because of our small number, remote location and care taken to keep students safe by following good practices consistently.”
Government mandates
All county schools are doing their best to comply with government mandates requiring face masks, social distancing and that teachers and staff be vaccinated. On Aug. 19, Gov. Kate Brown ordered that all teachers, staff and volunteers be vaccinated by Oct. 18.
The most apparent adherence to the government mandates is wearing masks.
“Even though masks are not normal, our educational setting will be normal for the students,” Pinkerton said of Enterprise schools.
And masks are a must, as Wallowa’s Jones said.
“That’ll be something we work with kids on,” she said. “We’re not allowed to serve kids if they’re not masked.”
Byers, in Troy, said his students accept the mask requirement.
“The students don’t enjoy masks, but they have readily accepted that masks are needed inside the school,” he said. “Since they can be easily separated, the need for masks outside the building is minimal.”
Imnaha’s Warnock agreed.
“We follow the same rules as everybody else,” she said.
Innovations
Most schools are taking advantage of the still-pleasant weather to conduct classes outdoors.
“We’re so lucky with our climate down here we can be outside a lot,” Warnock said. “We create as many opportunities to be outside as we can.”
Jones said the outdoor opportunities are a blessing in disguise.
“Just like we all liked to do, kids can go outside and read under a tree or something,” the Wallowa superintendent said, adding that no masks are required outside.
School meals, too, can be eaten outdoors, school officials said.
“Just like last year, kids can go outside,” Joseph’s Homan said.
Byers said the same plan is in place for Troy.
“If the weather is good, and the air is not smoky, the students eat outside at the school’s picnic tables under the trees,” he said, alluding to the recent fires that plagued the area.
Buses also are still operating, but kids must be masked and keep their distance, although there has been a relaxation of restrictions.
“Last year, if a kid got sick on the bus, we had to force all those kids into online learning,” Pinkerton said. “This year, those kids will get to continue to come to school.”
She said the same routine applies to classes — a child gets sick and rather than send all home, only those who show symptoms are sent home.
Glad to be back
Overall, school officials are just glad to be back in session with a semblance of normalcy.
“The coming year is going to be a great one for kids,” Jones said in Wallowa. “We’re focused on building back pride and sense of community.”
“I’m very pleased we still get to be on-site and ready to learn and that our school district can be unified,” Pinkerton said.
“This group of kids is always so happy to be back and this year’s no different,” Warnock said of her Imnaha brood. “We’re all happy to be here.”
But while Homan agreed, he had his own reflections after the end of the first day of classes.
“Day One’s always a busy, hectic day,” he said.
