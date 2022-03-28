ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County is gearing up for the May 17 primary election, and one way it’s doing so is with a new central ballot count tabulation machine.
Election workers were being trained in the use of the machine Tuesday, March 22, under the eye of county Clerk Sandy Lathrop and of Christopher Neubauer, an account manager with Election Systems & Software who instructed the employees on its use.
The new machine was purchased by Wallowa County from Lane County for $12,500, Lathrop said.
“It’s used, but in pristine condition,” she said.
Such a machine would cost around $130,000 new, she said.
Lathrop said the importance of the machine is the accuracy of counting it provides and the ability to create reports required by State Elections. The ballots also will be a bit different — a different style of border around the edge to guide it through the machine. She said it counts at a rate of 300 double-sided ballots per minute.
“People need to know that the appearance of the ballot is going to look different than in past elections,” Lathrop said.
The tabulation machine will get its debut in the upcoming May 17 primary election.
“We usually do not get as big of a turnout in (the) primary election as in the general elections,” Lathrop said. “But given the political election environment, it will probably be a little higher than it has been in the past.”
On the ballot
The May primary will largely be to whittle down the number of potential candidates who will appear on the general election ballot in November. The deadline to get on the ballot was March 8. The last day to register to vote or change party affiliation is April 26, Lathrop said.
With no presidential election this year, the top office on the ballot is that of governor. As Gov. Kate Brown is no longer eligible for reelection because of term limits restrictions, the field is wide open.
Running to replace the Democrat incumbent are David Beem, Julian Bell, Wilson R. Bright, George L. Carrillo, Michael Cross, Ifeanyichukwu Diru, Peter W. Hall, Tina Kotek, Keisha Merchant, Tobias Read, Patrick Starnes, Dave Stauffer, John Sweeney, Michael Trimble and Genevieve Wilson.
Vying for a spot to oppose the eventual Democrat nominee are Republicans Raymond Baldwin, Bridget Barton, Court Boice, David Burch, Reed Christensen, Christine Drazan, Jessica Gomez, Nick Hess, Tim McCloud, Kerry McQuisten, Brandon Merritt, Bud Pierce, John Presco, Stan Pulliam, Amber Richardson, Bill Sizemore, Stefan Strek, Marc Thielman and Bob Tiernan.
Other federal offices up for election include that of U.S. senator. Incumbent Democrat Ron Wyden has filed to run, as have two fellow Democrats who wish to replace him: William E. Barlow III and Brent Thompson. Seven Republicans are challenging the winner of the Democratic nomination: Jason Beebe, Christopher Christensen, Robert Fleming, Darin Harbick, Sam Palmer, Jo Rae Perkins and Ibra Taher.
In the staunchly Republican 2nd Congressional District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz has two challengers for the GOP nomination: Mark Cavener and Katherine Gallant.
On the Democrat side, two have filed to run: Adam Prine and Joe Yetter.
No state senators are up for reelection, but state Rep. Bobby Levy of the 58th District has one challenger for the GOP nomination: Skye Farnam. No Democrats have file to oppose the winner.
Countywide offices on the ballot include county Commissioner John Hillock, who holds Position 3; District Attorney Rebecca Frolander and Lathrop as county clerk. All are running unopposed. Also on the ballot will be party precinct committee representatives that vary with the precincts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.