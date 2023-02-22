People check out the decorative boxed dinners which were auctioned on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Cloverleaf Hall. But participants weren't allowed to peek inside at the contents until they had successfully bid on a box.
ENTERPRISE — It was a night of decorative and vibrant mystery meal boxes, sugary delights, trivia — and bugling — at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
The event was a box dinner social fundraiser for the Wallowa County 4-H on, Sunday Feb. 19. Participants brought nearly 20 boxed meals that were auctioned off along with around 40 homemade deserts.
“The attendees brought dinner in boxes that they decorated and then you bid on your dinner and eat it with friends and family,” said Katie Taylor, the event organizer.
Some boxes were decorated to resemble a robot, cow and a barn.
The meal inside the box was kept a secret until the auction was over, so the winning bidders didn’t know what was inside their boxes.
Afterward, attendees played a round of trivia which included categories on 4-H, culinary arts, outdoors and critters.
For an appetizer of sorts, Swade Shetler started the night off with some impressive bugling skills. (For a video, see the online version of this story at wallowa.com.)
All the proceeds went to Wallowa County 4-H. In all, just over $2,400 was raised. Of that amount, $740 was made from the mystery box winning bids.
“We’re so thankful for the community support and everyone who donated their time to help raise money for the 4H program,” Taylor said.
About 50 members of the community were in attendance, including 4-H Board President Sara Tippet.
“We are raising money for the kids who have expenses such as travel and materials that may be needed for projects,” she said. “We couldn’t do it without events like this and all of the support they provide.”
Debi Warnock, 4-H youth development agent for the Oregon State University Extension Office, said she was pleased with the turnout, as well.
“It’s a fun evening where supporters of the Grange and 4-H programs can get together and have a little fun,” she said.
The event was sponsored by the Hurricane Creek Grange with help from Moonshine Glass, Arrowhead Chocolates and Joseph Hardware.
