Angela Mart, president of the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club, gives a presentation on what her group is doing to promote bicycle use in Wallowa County before the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
ENTERPRISE — The head of a local bicycle club introduced herself and the club to the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at its meeting, Wednesday, Aug. 17, but wasn’t asking for land for a pump track as she had with the city of Enterprise.
“The mission of the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club is to enhance the Wallowa County bicycling experience of families and individuals through advocacy, education and promoting cycling opportunities on the trail, gravel and road,” club President Angela Mart said. “We have tried really hard the past couple of years to involve ourselves in the community, as well as with the Forest Service and working on trails.”
Mart, who with club Vice President Zeb Burke, has lobbied the Enterprise City Council for space on which to build a pump track and bicycle park within the city.
“We’ve been working with the city of Enterprise and unfortunately, all the land they came up with wouldn’t work,” she said. “I have since then reached out to the board at the fairgrounds and I have also reached out to the city of Joseph and I am meeting with the city administrator there on another matter, so I’ll bring that up with him.”
She said the pump track would be particularly good exercise for kids who live in town.
“It’s a really great activity for kids and families and particularly for kids who don’t live on farms and ranches, it’s a great alternative activity for them,” Mart said.
But for now, the 501(c)(3) organization’s focus is on trail and road rides.
“We’re an all-inclusive bike club, including mountain bikes, road bikes, gravel bikes, kids bikes,” she said. “We have a board of seven members and five awesome sponsors and are a member of Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce. We have pages on Facebook and Instagram, too.”
She said they have weekly rides.
“These have turned out really well,” she said. “We’ve had anywhere from zero people showing up to eight people showing up and it varies from day to day.”
The exercise element goes with Mart’s vocation. She said she’s lived in the county for 6½ years, coming here to help Wallowa Memorial Hospital start its occupational therapy program. As such, she’s the first full-time occupational therapist in the county.
Mart went onto discuss other projects the 2-year-old club is working on.
She said the club is working on posters for a Sept. 8 Safe Riding in Wallowa County Initiative, a course to teach how cyclists, motorcycles, horses and pedestrians can all share the road safely.
The club also has worked with the Joseph Chamber of Commerce on Bike Rides Northwest that camped at Joseph Charter School. As a result of that work, the club received funding and is applying for a grant to add to those funds to pay for a new bicycle rack at the school.
There’s also a scavenger hunt similar to one held in Enterprise last year, she said.
Mart said the club has taken an active role maintaining trails on Forest Service land, such as the 18 miles they work on at Salt Creek Summit. She said they’re working with the Forest Service to put in additional trails.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved an order for an intrafund transfer from the General Fund to the American Rescue Act after the county received a second transfer from the federal government of $700,035.
• Approved meeting minutes on the county Road Department Service District and a block grant hearing for the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District, both from Aug. 3.
• Approved the separation from service of Robin Wortman, who died Aug. 2.
• Approved a new hire of Theresa Spaur in a full-time position as grants manager and executive assistant for the commissioners.
• Approved an intrafund transfer for emergency services for a one-time bonus.
• Approved an interfund transfer from public transit to Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund and STF to STIF. Roberts said this is being combined into one fund, as required by the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.