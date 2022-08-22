comish bikes 3384.jpg

Angela Mart, president of the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club, gives a presentation on what her group is doing to promote bicycle use in Wallowa County before the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — The head of a local bicycle club introduced herself and the club to the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at its meeting, Wednesday, Aug. 17, but wasn’t asking for land for a pump track as she had with the city of Enterprise.

“The mission of the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club is to enhance the Wallowa County bicycling experience of families and individuals through advocacy, education and promoting cycling opportunities on the trail, gravel and road,” club President Angela Mart said. “We have tried really hard the past couple of years to involve ourselves in the community, as well as with the Forest Service and working on trails.”

