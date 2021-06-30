JOSEPH — An executive session by the Joseph City Council scheduled for Monday, June 28, had to be rescheduled for tonight, Wednesday, June 30, because of scheduling conflicts, according to Pro-Tem Administrator Brock Eckstein.
The executive session will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center.
It will offer city Councilor Kathy Bingham the opportunity to respond to complaints in a Feb. 21 letter to the council written by businessman Gary Bethscheider saying Bingham accused Bethscheider of making an obscene gesture at her at the regular February council meeting.
She has opted to make her defense in the closed executive session.
Eckstein said that after Bingham makes her defense, the council will recess from executive session, Bingham will be excused and the council will decide what — if any — action to take.
Also during the open session, Public Works Director Levi Tickner has chosen to respond in open session to complaints made against him by Parks Director Dennis Welch. The council also could decide to take action in that matter.
