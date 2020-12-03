ENTERPRISE — Terminal Gravity in Enterprise has taken a unique approach to feeding customers amid cooling temperatures and COVID-19 restrictions: The brewery and pub has set up tents on the grounds equipped with propane heaters and adorned with the works of local artists.
“With the pandemic, we wanted to show people we’re doing our best to serve them,” said Grady Nelson, marketing manager for TG. “We wanted to try an innovation and do something new. It took a lot of challenge and working out issues. It gives people a place to eat and feel safe and feel normal. We hope we’ve been able to do that with the tents.”
Each of the eight tents has one of the picnic tables TG usually has scattered around its grounds. Each tent can hold up to 10 people, depending on the tent size, Nelson said. The business also plans to enclose and heat its porch area to make two more dining areas, he said.
Adorning the canvas walls of the tents are the local artworks to spruce them up.
“We’ll name each tent after the artist featured inside,” he said.
Caitlyn Foley, manager of the pub, said that among the artists to be featured in the tents are Stirling Webb of Moonshine Glass, Nicole Freshley’s paintings for Magic Woodland, Dawn Norman’s canvases with multimedia artworks, Nikki Beachy’s oil landscapes, Talia Galvin’s photography, Kyle Roepke’s photography and oil paintings by Tracy Sword of Happy Day Painting.
One more tent, Foley said, will be a “wild card” that likely will exhibit a rotating group of artists.
“I’m super excited about it,” said Foley, who became manager just before the first COVID-related shutdown. “We thought this could help local artists as well as us. It’s my first fun project as manager.”
Nelson said TG wants people to call ahead for reservations, so they can make sure they have a tent available and ready. After each party, workers clean, sanitize and air out the tents.
“We want to make sure it’s safe,” he said.
The propane heaters, he said, are adjustable so customers can set them to their own comfort level. Each is connected to a small tank just outside the tent.
“Customers can turn them up or down if they like,” he said.
Although TG had the tents for only two weeks before Gov. Kate Brown’s “two-week freeze” on gatherings and closure of indoor seating for restaurants and bars, the feedback was good during that time and Nelson expects it to continue when the freeze is lifted today.
“People loved it,” he said. “We have our fingers crossed we’ll be able to open up on Wednesday (today).”
Call 541-426-3000 to reserve a tent. TG is closed Tuesdays, but otherwise open Monday through Thursday 3-9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
