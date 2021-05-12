JOSEPH — Rick LaFave is bringing to Wallowa County something many have noted the county sorely needs — jobs that pay a living wage to as many as 25 people.
His Renaissance Design Fabrication & Powder Coating company is slated to open at the end of Russell Lane just outside of Joseph about May 20, he said on Wednesday, May 5.
“I’m not going to base the wages on what they are in Wallowa County,” he said. “My wages are going to be based on what my company does as a whole. So if I have a welder/fabricator making, say, $22 an hour over in Forest Grove doing the same job, he’s going to be making $22 an hour here. It’s the scale of how the company is set up. It doesn’t matter if it’s here, North Plains or Forest Grove. I’ve got three shops and they’re all on the same scale.”
The Joseph operation will be LaFave’s third such shop. He and wife, Carey, also own a couple restaurant/bars and a commercial/residential painting company on the west side of the state, as well as two holding companies through which he’s bought commercial properties. The couple also recently purchased the Imnaha River Bed & Breakfast, which Carey will operate.
LaFave said the 17-year-old RDF&P largely caters to the high-tech industry.
“Everybody from Micron, Intel — anybody who’s big into the high tech, we supply them with the goods to build ‘clean rooms’ where they make (computer) chips,” he said. “They build a plant and I supply a lot of the steel stuff that goes into those plants.”
LaFave said his shop is specialized in terms of the equipment it uses for computer chip machines, and that these tool pedestals are always being upgraded.
“Most often, when that happens, they change out the whole tool and every tool has a different footprint and it sits on a raised-access floor and I build the frames that go underneath them — the pedestal,” he said. “That turns us multiple millions of dollars a year.”
In fact, the payroll for his 100-plus employees is around $3 million a year, he said. He offers a full slate of benefits to both hourly and salaried employees.
“I’m basically just the president and CEO and I let them do their jobs,” he said.
Of course, most of that payroll won’t be in Wallowa County, but a large portion will be. He said his two shops on the west side are currently buried in back orders and he plans to direct the overflow here. He has a fleet of about 50 trucks that can haul raw materials and finished products.
LaFave said he’s planning to hire almost entirely local people. The only person he plans to bring from the west side is Greg Doty, who will serve as shop foreman.
“Experienced welders, they’re going to range anywhere from $18.50 to $24 an hour, depending on what they know,” he said.
Welders don’t have to be experts in the work they’ll do at RDF&P. He said he plans to have them trained at his Forest Grove shop.
“If a guy can weld, we can teach him the rest,” he said. “We can make welders better welders.”
He also plans to hire a salesman who is familiar with the county and its residents — who has the “gift of gab.”
“I’m looking for someone who grew up around here, knows all the farmers, the fish and wildlife,” he said.
LaFave is already eyeing expansion. At present, he’s leasing the building where he’ll soon open, but he’s in discussion with the owner about buying it. He’s also talking about purchasing an adjoining building to house expanded operations.
He’s also considering expanding into Idaho.
“I’m contemplating Boise next,” he said. “I have customers there who’d like me to open up something.”
The company’s name — RDF&P — fully describes what it’s about, LaFave said. The R, for Renaissance, evokes a prestigious quality. Also, his prior company — Rick’s Fasteners — had a prominent R in the logo. The Design portion is about designing whatever the customer wants. Fabrication is what they do with the design. Powder coating is electrostatic finishing process using a powdered acrylic-type paint applied in a paint booth. The steel gets a negative charge and the paint powder gets positive charge, which makes them stick together. Then, they’re baked in oven.
“To get powder coating in Wallowa County, you’d have to go to Lewiston or La Grande,” he said, adding that he believes RDF&P may be the only company in Oregon that does an entire project from start to finish.
As for the Imnaha River B&B, the LaFaves plan that as a “destination location,” handling group events that will book the entire place and it will otherwise be closed.
“I don’t want to take business away from the Imnaha Hotel,” LaFave said. “They’re good people down there. If one couple or two couples are coming to town, I’d rather they stay at the hotel.”
Overall, he’s hoping his business ventures in the county will be seen as a plus.
“It’ll be good for Wallowa County. Like I said, I’m going to be hiring local,” he said. “I like Joseph and Enterprise, the small-town feel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.