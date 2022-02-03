JOSEPH — Attendance was good and plans are well underway for this year’s Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, but last year’s rodeo coming after a year-long hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic left the organization in the red, said CJD President Terry Jones.
Asked if the 2021 CJD was profitable, Jones said Wednesday, Feb. 2, simply, “It wasn’t.”
He declined to say how unprofitable it was, but he said the take was down “a ways.”
But last year’s rodeo had to cope with the special circumstances of profits for one year having to cover the expenses of two.
“We still have our expenses even though we didn’t have a rodeo” in 2020, he said. “We had to cover two years with one year. … It’s been a long 2½ years.”
Attendance strong
Despite the shortfall in profits, attendance seemed to be strong.
Jones confirmed Feb. 2 what he’d said during a September interview.
“It was good, I’ll put it that way,” he said. “We had a good turnout; Saturday night probably a record crowd. The Saturday-night crowd was the biggest night I’ve ever seen.”
He said he believed attendance at the rodeo’s Wednesday and Friday performances also may have broken records. Thursday is normally a bit down, and last year was no exception.
“There were a lot of people, a lot of people,” Jones said.
Not intended for profit
Jones said that the rodeo, run by a nonprofit organization, is not intended to be a great moneymaker.
“I know a lot of people’s misconception is that we just roll in the bucks, but that’s not how it works,” he said.
The CJD organization has to cover the cost of its office, insurance, the rodeo grounds and other expenses, he said.
“All those things have to be generated from our rodeo. Normally, we’re able to do that,” he said. “But when you’re trying to cover two years of all those things, it’s a little harder.”
Jones said he doesn’t have the actual attendance numbers, but about 25,000 rodeo tickets were printed, some of which were complementary tickets.
“Between the sponsored tickets and ones that we sold, it was 21,000-22,000 tickets that were passed out, which was a good year for us,” he said.
Jones said the rodeo usually operates in the black, and he expects this year will be no different, with 2020 being the anomaly because of the pandemic.
“I would hope so, but how do you know? It might rain, COVID might come back with a vengeance. … But we’re going to plan on making it through next year,” he said.
A boon to the county
Still, the mere fact that the rodeo happens is a boon to the economy of Joseph and all of Wallowa County.
Jones said that studies done in the past have shown that the rodeo and accompanying events typically bring in 18%-25% of the total tourist dollars for the summer.
“When we bring 25,000 people to town, that brings money in for the community,” he said. “When people come to town, it’s got to be a boost to the economy.”
Work on this year’s rodeo, which will be July 27-30, is already well underway. This year’s rodeo court was named last fall, and includes Bailey Vernam, Mia Salerno and Maggie Zacharias. One will be named queen this spring. Tickets for season pass-holders also are going out.
“We hoped to entertain people, and it seemed that was the case,” Jones said. “And we hope people enjoy it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.