JOSEPH — Ryan Lisle is anything but hobbled, and his new shop the Hobbled Pony gives him a creative outlet while earning a little money on the side.
Lisle’s wife, Dr. Kala Grover, is a new veterinarian at the Enterprise Animal Hospital in Enterprise, so he’s home taking care of the couple’s 1-year-old son, Merle.
“I’m a full-time stay-at-home dad while she’s the breadwinner for our family,” he said. “I decided to open the shop as a side business for us.”
Opening around Labor Day, the shop sells used saddles and tack on consignment. He’s a glass artist, a metal artist and a leather artist “among other things,” which produces many of the products for sale in his shop. Some of these include earrings, Christmas ornaments and “soft glass” for vases and similar items.
Then there’s the leatherwork. He showed a pair of chaps he recently made.
“I hope to be making a set for the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo,” he said.
He also explained the vision for the business.
“We wanted to build a space where like-minded people who are into horses and black powder and our various art forms could come together and share our love for all things awesome, really,” Lisle said.
Grover also contributes to some of the leatherwork and does hand beading for it, as well.
Lisle’s glass blowing is done both in his shop and with fellow glass artists, Stirling Webb, at Moonshine Glass Art in Enterprise.
But the Hobbled Pony isn’t just about what Lisle can sell.
“This shop is also a place to showcase our art — Kala’s and mine — as well as getting the community together and share the things we all enjoy,” he said.
One such thing, which may be added to his inventory, is black-powder firearms and equipment.
“Kala and I both ride horses and both do mountain-man rendezvous,” he said. “We’re big time into leather and shooting black powder. We love the cowboy culture and all that. We decided what better way to share that with people than to create a spot where people can bring in their used tack, since we’re a consignment shop, and where locals can come to find used stuff.”
As for the black-powder equipment, that’s still in the future.
“That’s something we hope to get into — black powder supplies and maybe some guns,” he said.
Lisle showed a painted-leather, wool-lined coat he wears to rendezvous that is skirted for riding a horse.
“I have this in here for a conversation piece,” he said. Asked if it was for sale, “You know what they say, everything’s for sale for the right price.”
But for now, the coat is what he wears to rendezvous when the family goes. One such rendezvous he plans to attend will be the Pacific Primitives scheduled for next year in La Grande. He’ll be the “horse chief” there.
“We’ll put on horse games. We take our horses and pack saddles,” he said. “It’s a blast.”
The Lisle family lived in Bend for about 20 years, and most recently lived in Harney County before moving here in December 2019 for Grover to take the job as a veterinarian.
“That’s what brought us over,” he said.
Now they have a 5-acre place outside Joseph.
“We’ve got horses, sheep and goats, so we’ve got plenty to do,” Lisle said.
As for business, the governor’s “two-week freeze” has forced him to close for now.
“Hopefully that’ll kick COVID in the butt,” he said. “After that, our plan is to be open Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.”
Otherwise, he’s available by appointment. Call 541-760-6386 or email Thehobbledpony@gmail.com.
One of Lisle’s greatest joys seems to be just the shop’s location.
“We’ve really been enjoying being in downtown Joseph, getting to talk to people is a treat,” he said. “To hear what other people are doing. The saddles seem to draw in the tourists, but they’re there to buy a Christmas ornament or a necklace or something simple. I just do a little bit of everything.”
———
Bill Bradshaw is a reporter for the Wallowa County Chieftain. Have a business tip? Contact him at 541-398-5503 or bbradshaw@wallowa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.