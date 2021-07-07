ENTERPRISE — Strumming and tinkering right along, Jay Connolly, owner of J’s Place in Enterprise, considers himself a survivor.
He’s survived the coronavirus pandemic and devastating competition from online marketers. He’s even survived several moves of his store’s location, although he’s always remained in Enterprise.
“I’ve been all over the place,” he said during a Tuesday, June 22 interview. “Actually, I’ve had J’s Place as a business since 1996.”
Connolly, who primarily sells guitars, computers and related items, took last year off, which happened to coincide with the pandemic. He moved from his former location on Main Street to the corner of NW 1st and North streets about six months ago.
“That’s the way it worked out,” he said. “It wasn’t intended to be that way, but that’s the way it worked out.”
But the store may have not been noticed by many.
“I didn’t have a sign on there for quite a while,” he said.
Guitars may be the most noticeable item when one walks into the store. He keeps a few guitars — both electric and acoustic — in stock, as well as guitar strings and other accessories.
“I usually have just a couple guitars in stock,” he said. “I sell lots of strings and things like that. I do order PA (public address) equipment — sound systems and things like that.”
The majority of Connolly’s business is repairing and selling computers. He mostly works on PCs, but also does Macs. That’s where most of his business is — ordering and working on items for customers.
He doesn’t have a lot of local competition these days, as several computer stores in the county were driven out of business in the past decade by online merchants.
“Actually, the competition is from online,” he said. “When I started, there were (several other shops in the county), but online just killed it off.”
But the decrease in competition had nothing to do with last year’s pandemic.
“When these guys (the online stores) started getting really popular, that’s when it changed,” he said. “Most of us still bought parts and built computers, but that changed, too.”
But Connolly still finds business good and he appreciates the support of the community.
“It’s really good,” he said. “I’d taken a year off and so, coming back, more and more of my old customers are coming in and I’ve really enjoyed that. I missed them.”
Connolly is sole owner of the store and the principal operator. His wife, Jennifer Hawkins-Connolly is an art teacher at Joseph Charter School. Together, they have two sons, Joshua, 27, and Gabriel, 18. Both live here, and Josh works part time in his dad’s store.
As a local merchant, Connolly finds the community feeling invaluable.
“The community here has been so good to me. I want to thank the community for the support they’ve given,” he said. “I can’t say enough about Wallowa County. We live in a really great place.”
And he’s gratified to be back in business.
“After the break, it’s good to be back and great to see my old friends,” he said. “This location is nice and busy because you see stuff and I think it’s pretty easy to find. I plan on staying here until I retire because that’s only going to be four years.”
