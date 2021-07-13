ENTERPRISE — The popular El Bajío Mexican restaurant in Enterprise is adding a new feature — Leo’s Bar that is slated to open Thursday, July 15, co-owner Leo Arenas said.
Situated for the past 18 years in what had been a service station building at the corner of North and River streets, El Bajío has been popular with locals and out-of-towners alike. Now, Leo wants to expand on his restaurant by adding the bar in what had been a storeroom on the building’s east side.
Although alcoholic drinks at the business aren’t anything new, a special place to consume them — and enjoy company — is.
Woodworker and friend Tyler Hauxwell did most of the work building the actual bar and long, bar-like tables in Leo’s Bar. The two long, tall tables will have stools and are built so patrons sit facing each other while they drink, snack and talk.
“We’re just trying to inspire other people to look outside the box and doing something other than just watching television,” Tyler said. “I made this bar specifically so people could talk to each other face to face. It’s something that’s never really been done as far as bars being proactive so people face each other.”
The bar itself has a glossy front over pictures of agave plants, the native Mexican plant from which tequila is made. Agave plants also are a common theme in the murals on the walls.
Tyler said that in his work on the bar, he was hoping to repay Leo for the latter’s kindness when Tyler was experiencing trouble with his now-defunct chimney sweeping business.
“We’ve been good friends for quite a long time,” Tyler said. “He was one of the few people around here who gave me any respect.”
Leo understood where Tyler was coming from.
“He wanted to give back,” Leo said.
Longtime artist and mural painter John Michener provided the creative touch for the agaves.
“When I came here from Southern Oregon, it was just gray, concrete walls,” Michener said. “I’ve been painting murals all my life — over 50 years. I came in here to eat and there were no murals or anything. I showed Leo my portfolio and told him to close his eyes and imagine what he wanted.”
Leo said he wanted to “bring a hacienda to life,” complete with the agaves, such as were common in the Bajío — or valley — of his native Guanajuato, in central Mexico. He’s been in this country for 22 years, during which time he met and married his wife, Audra, a Baker City native. The couple has two sons and two daughters. The elder son, Pablo, regularly helps around the restaurant.
Leo said plans for serving meals will remain the same and bar patrons will be able to wait there while their tables are made ready and their meals prepared. Appetizers not yet on the menu will be offered in the bar.
“If they want to order from the regular menu, they can go into the restaurant and we can come in and tell them their table’s ready, their food’s ready,” he said.
Leo envisions adding the bar to his restaurant will be something that the county will find an improved asset.
“I try to do the best for the whole county and make it the best for the local people,” he said.
