JOSEPH — There’s a new cosmetologist in town, now that Ashlie McAfee has set up her station at Wanderlust Hair Parlor on Joseph’s Main Street.
McAfee has been preparing to set up shop since January for her Friday, April 1, opening. A newly minted cosmetologist, she already has a few clients lined up.
“It does take a little time to get everyone to know you,” she said, though her local background helps.
Local roots
The daughter of Ron and Laurie McAfee and sister of Jack, the family has lived here for nine years, she said, adding that the family moved here from Silverton.
“I’ve been coming up here since I was about 4 months old,” McAfee said.
She graduated from Joseph Charter School in 2020 — the year the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
But that wasn’t the only thing JCS students were dealing with that year. It was also the year the gymnasium at the school burned and filled the rest of the school with smoke.
“We were already dealing with that and then COVID hit,” she said. “It was a really weird year.”
After graduation, she attended the Paul Mitchell School in Boise, Idaho, to learn her trade. After 1,600 hours of study — about a year and two months — she became a licensed cosmetologist in Idaho, graduating in October.
“I transferred my license to Oregon and I’m just about there,” she said.
McAfee said her dad works in sales at Main Street Motors in Enterprise, while her mom works at the Community Bank branch in Joseph.
Although she’s new at her trade, she is qualified to do hair, nails, skin care and makeup.
“In school, we had a lot of clients to work on and you got to familiarize yourself with all the services,” she said. “You got to pick what you really love to do and what you’re skilled at. I’ve always had a thing for coloring hair and makeup and a couple other things here and there.”
Sporting wavy, breast-length auburn hair, the question comes to mind if her color is natural.
“I’m a natural blonde, but I’ve been dying my hair since I was about 13 years old,” she said. “I’m almost 21, so it’s been a while.”
In those days — before college — she spent a lot of time “free-educating” herself, she said.
But she’s now doing what she’s always dreamed of.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to do this,” she said. “I’m very proud of myself for how far I’ve come.”
Beauty philosophy
McAfee said she has her sights set on both success as a cosmetologist and in improving people’s self-images.
“I feel like I’ve worked really hard to get where I am today and I want to make people feel good — that’s a big goal of mine,” she said.
While she works on a person’s outside, she believes that can help them feel good about themselves on the inside, too.
“That shines right through,” she said. “I think everyone is like that. When people are in my chair, I want them to focus more on themselves as a person and not necessarily on their looks on the outside, but it plays a huge role in how someone looks at themselves. … My job is to help with that.”
McAfee works alongside shop owner Megan Hall, who has owned the parlor since March 2020, another ominous start.
“I got shut down three weeks later at the start of the pandemic,” Hall said, noting she was able to reopen that May. However, she said, she had to take another three months off for surgery.
Hall and McAfee said they look forward to a planned remodel of the shop in which the flooring and back area will be replaced and the interior walls painted.
“It’s going to look really good in here,” McAfee said.
Hall is thrilled to have the young cosmetologist working alongside her.
“I love her. People think she’s my sister, that we look like sisters — but I don’t have blonde roots,” she laughed.
Outside of work
When not at work, McAfee said she enjoys what Wallowa County has to offer.
“I like being in the mountains, side-by-siding with my family is really fun,” she said. “I love hanging out with my brother. He’s great; we go on road trips around the county just looking around. I love my cats and I love art and painting.”
She believes she has a talent for painting, which helps her at work, too.
“I think so and it comes in handy at doing makeup,” she said.
But her top priority is becoming familiar with the community again.
“I’m excited to get to know everyone here in the county again,” she said. “I was gone for a year so I have to refamiliarize myself with everyone.”
