ENTERPRISE — There was plenty of bull just west of Enterprise, last week, as Beau Botts held his first bull auction at his new auction warehouse at the family ranch.
Botts and wife, Kristen, hosted what they plan as an annual event Thursday, Feb. 25, after constructing the new facility over the past year. They have previously worked with a feedlot in Pilot Rock where they used to haul their bulls for sale. He said they wintered and finished their bulls there in previous years.
“We’ve been involved as partners in Rollin’ Rock Genetic Partners in Pilot Rock for the past eight years and we decided to go off on our own,” Botts said. “We built a new facility here in the past year and it’s our first sale here this year. We’ll be back every year.”
Of the 90 Angus bulls listed in the buyers’ brochure, 74 were sold, Botts said. About 150 buyers came from Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Wyoming and other states.
“We had buyers from all over the country,” he said.
The buyers were greeted with lunch and snacks prior to the 1 p.m. sale, presided over by auctioneer Joe Goggins. Prospective buyers were able to view the bulls from early morning. Those purchased for more than $3,500 were offered free delivery on the first 1,000 miles from Enterprise, according to the brochure.
In the brochure, Botts spoke highly of his past partnership with Rollin’ Rock, but was eager to sell at home.
“We are extremely excited to have our sale at home,” he said. “It was a very tough decision to take the leap and go out on our own.”
Botts said sale prices averaged about $4,500 per bull.
“The top bull brought $20,000,” he said. “He’s going to Wyoming.”
Bulls, of course, are sold for the quality of calves they can produce, with proven genetics from past breeding.
“We are still striving to raise good, solid cattle that will go out and work with no problems, help make their new owners profitable and leave outstanding females,” Botts said in the brochure.
The fifth-generation ranch, which includes the Botts’ two sons, also produces registered and commercial Angus cows.
As with the rest of the world dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Botts mentioned in the brochure that it will affect the agriculture industry.
“It has been a challenging time for everyone and our fingers are crossed that we will get through this and come out the other side stronger in the ag industry, along with all mankind,” he said.
He added that he’s hoping to keep it peaceful and profitable.
“That being said, I believe if we can keep politics out of it, we are looking at some strong markets the next few years,” he said. “The demand for good, quality beef seems to be high in the U.S. and around the world.”
Bill Bradshaw is a reporter for the Wallowa County Chieftain. Have a business tip? Contact him at 541-398-5503 or bbradshaw@wallowa.com.
