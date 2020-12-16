Two local entrepreneurs have taken the best of their own enterprises and combined them to create a totally new product — Buffagoat Soap, a natural soap made from bison tallow and goat milk.
Wendy McCullough, of Sally B. Farms near the base of Mount Joseph, brought her goat milk to combine with bison tallow from Theresa Stangel, of the Stangel Bison Ranch near Enterprise, to create a soap they say is unique to Wallowa County.
“I have not heard of anyone else combining bison tallow and goat milk to make ‘Buffagoat’ and I’ve seen nothing online to that effect,” McCullough said. “It might be a brand-new thing.”
The new venture debuted Friday, Dec. 4, at the Holiday Bazaar at the Joseph Community Center and they’re nearly sold out already.
“Sales have gone really good,” Stangel said. “This is just our first batch and we’re pretty close to being sold out of some of the fragrances.”
Stangel said Tuesday, Dec. 15, that they only have a little unscented soap left and some of the different fragrances left. She said they’re letting some completed soap cure and preparing the ingredients for another batch. She suggested contacting her or McCullough to get on a waiting list for the batch that will be ready just after the first of the year.
The soap comes in unscented, lavender, cinnamon and Wallowa County mint.
McCullough said they each had booths at the farmers market in Joseph over the summer, she selling her straight goat milk soap and Stangel selling bison meat.
“During a lull we started talking and we decided to try it,” she said.
They just made their first batch Oct. 22, McCullough said. Stangel is in the process of rendering more tallow to make a new batch.
She said the fats and oils provided by the tallow are comparable to natural oils in human skin and thus work well in soap.
“It’s a more natural product to use for soap,” she said.
The tallow also adds hardness, lather and conditioning, McCullough said.
McCullough finds it the perfect addition to her goat soap.
“Goat’s milk is a miracle ingredient,” she said, because of its high butter fat that conditions skin well.
It also provides the soap with a pH level that’s close to that of human skin. She said tallow doesn’t include that pH level.
Both tallow and goat milk have been used for centuries to make soap. The two women agreed that it’s only natural to combine them.
It was Stangel’s cousin, Eric Stangel, who came up with the “Buffagoat” moniker.
“It’s pretty cute,” McCullough said.
She gets her milk from the 20 doe goats at her farm. The does will produce about 50 kids with the help of two bucks. She said she’s been making soap since 2009.
The 4.7-ounce bars of soap sell for an introductory price of $9. The women are just getting started at marketing.
They said the Bookloft in Enterprise carries Buffagoat Soap and they’re hoping to find other local outlets, such as Genuine Wallowa County and the farmers market when it reopens in the spring.
“It’s really exciting getting to do something like this with local people,” Stangel said. “It’s going good so far.”
Expand beyond county? Posslbly. “Right now, we’re working on getting a good solid product locally and we’ll see where it goes from there.”
