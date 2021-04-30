ENTERPRISE — Hollywood in Enterprise? Well, not quite, but some of Grady Rawls’ work with Paper Street Enterprise might rival it.
Snugly tucked in a basement studio under Sugar Time Bakery along North River Street, Rawls has computers, cameras and lenses of all types and pretty much anything he needs to create an audio/video production.
“We can take anything on now, but I cut my teeth on doing wedding cinema from 2008 to 2012 and that is a dynamic, live event, so we specialize in live events,” Rawls said. “For half the year, I’m filming hunting television. These are guys who have shows or have once-in-a-lifetime hunts and they want to have it filmed. Growing up here, I spent time in the mountains and now I get to — for the past 13 years — I get to follow people in the woods doing hunts and then producing films on that.”
Mostly a one-man operation, Rawls occasionally contracts with freelancers and farms out some of his editing work online to people around the world.
“I have a web of people we farm work out to. I can’t do all this on my own,” he said. “I can shoot it way faster than I can edit it, so we have people around the world who are helping do this.”
He’s also planning some expansion. He hopes to move his current studio to a location on Main Street, but he also is considering expansion beyond Enterprise.
“Here we are in Enterprise, Oregon. I think I’ll have a Paper Street Boise, a Paper Street McCall, a Paper Street wherever,” he said.
Rawls said the name of his video company comes — not surprisingly — from a movie.
“Paper Street Enterprise got its name from the movie, ‘Fight Club,’ and those boys went down on Paper Street and had a company called Paper Street Soap Co.,” he said. “How ‘Fight Club’ sat with me is, you’ve got a guy who says he became part of the system and … he doesn’t have any happiness but he’s going about all this stuff. He meets this counterpart who ends up being himself, if you’ve seen the flick, but … he releases his mind; he gets to not worry about the world and starts to worry about living and happiness. … I don’t agree with what those boys were up to, but it’s just the underlying details of it.”
While his company has branched out, one of Rawls’ specialties remains wedding videos.
“We still rely on weddings — I’ve shot over 100 weddings in my life and we do photo and video,” he said. “We specialize in what we call a same-day edit and that is where the film is shown at the reception. … It’s a very niche thing, but it’s something where we get to show off our talent under super stress to blow everybody away about 10 o’clock at their reception. It’s pretty cool.”
He also does much commercial work, shooting advertisements for small businesses. His sister, Tosca Rawls, works at the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, providing him an “in” there. Paper Street Enterprise has become the prime filmmaker and media company for the center. He also does work for other businesses.
“We do most anything, like if you go to the Minam store, or you go to Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness or Winding Waters River Expeditions up in Joseph on the river, it’s people like that I create videos for of everyday life and making it cool,” he said.
But it’s the creative aspect of the business that fires Rawls up.
“It’s a place where not only artists but anybody can come and bounce ideas and it will have, eventually, open work stations, plus places you can rent, a real interactive situation,” he said. “I have my own office, but you can come to me and say, ‘Hey, what do you think about this idea?’ Because that’s who I am. I’m a creative. I create ideas and then we try to push them.”
To view some of Rawls’ work, go online to paperstreetenterprise.com. He can be contacted at 541-908-2375 or by email at rawls@gmail.com.
