ENTERPRISE — The Red Rooster Café in Enterprise is planning to reopen Friday, March 5, after being closed for nearly a year, co-owner Kim Moore said last week.
When forced to close in March 2020 by Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate that all businesses had to close — or radically alter operations — because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore decided to not make the alterations and just stay home with her mother, Ann Gardner, who is in her 80s and among the most vulnerable to the virus.
“I decided to stay closed because of my mother,” Moore said.
She said the availability of the COVID vaccine is helping.
“We’re getting the second part of our (COVID) shots on Feb. 19,” she said.
But closing and reopening hasn’t been a matter of just locking and unlocking the doors.
“I’m having to rebuild,” she said. “We’ve had to restock everything — flour, sugar, salt, powders, everything. It’s a start-over.”
She said all her dry and canned goods had expired and, thus, were unusable.
“We’re excited to come back. We waited long enough,” she said. “We tried to wait out the tribulations of the world. We wanted to see how things are and pay attention to my mom this past year. She’s doing OK.”
In fact, Gardner is a co-owner of the café and its other employee is also family — Moore’s granddaughter, Madison Bazer.
The café’s hours of operation are built around Bazer’s schedule. She’s studying preveterinary medicine online at Eastern Oregon University and plans to study for her veterinarian’s degree at a small private Christian university in Ohio after she finishes at Eastern Oregon. After that, Bazer said, she hopes to get a job as a veterinarian here in Enterprise.
The Rooster will be open just three days a week to start, open Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Moore said she has plans to expand hours, hopefully by April.
“We’re a family operation,” Moore said.
Her husband, William Moore, also contributes. A maintenance man at several Wallowa County buildings in Enterprise, he has done some woodwork to both improve the appearance and social distancing of the café. The antique window panes he’s refinished he purchased from Ben Deal’s Back Achers building supply in Wallowa and he’s installing them to separate booths in the café. They extend from the ceiling to the top of each booth.
“I’m doing a total of four windows,” William Moore said. “Each booth will be separated by them.”
“He’s my handyman,” Kim Moore said. “He’s helped me with remodeling and where we wanted to add more protection between where people are eating.”
The café is also seeing other physical alterations. Moore will finally get to show off some new tables finished by a local craftsman she acquired shortly before she had to close last year.
“I got all new tables before we opened and nobody’s really seen them yet,” she said.
Moore has operated the Rooster since 2012. Prior to that, the storefront on West Main Street housed a couple other cafés — the Davis Café and the Enterprise Café — and before that, a creamery where traditional hard ice cream was made, she said.
“I’ve had customers come in here and tell me how they used to make ice cream in here,” Moore said. “When soft ice cream machines came out, that put them out of business. At that time, it was new and the soft serve slowed his business.”
As for the name “Red Rooster,” that’s as home-grown as her family.
“I think it was from the collection of roosters we had around our house and we kept arguing about what name to come up with for the café and it just kind of came down to that,” she said. “We had all different colors.”
But Moore is looking forward to getting back to work and to seeing her customers again.
“We’re looking forward to seeing everybody again,” she said. “I’ve been a bit of a recluse.”
Bill Bradshaw is a reporter for the Wallowa County Chieftain. Have a business tip? Contact him at 541-398-5503 or bbradshaw@wallowa.com.
