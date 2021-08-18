JOSPEPH — Joseph’s lone service station has declared its independence — the former Paul’s Chevron has been Paul’s Service Station since July 22, debranding from Chevron in favor of taking its pick of potentially lower-priced fuel.
“We debranded from Chevron basically because Chevron forced us out,” said William Castilleja, son of station founder Paul Castilleja. “As the sign says, my dad’s owned this place for 51 years and it’s always been Chevron. But with Chevron being a corporation ... they’re always upgrading and wanting people to comply with their mandates.”
The latest mandate was that Chevron required stations to install multiple product dispensers, William said.
“Those are like the big digital ones that most stations have where you can pay at the pump; take your credit card at the pump,” he said. “These are the old, mechanical-style dispensers.”
He said he does plan to upgrade his pumps, along with other modifications, but wasn’t prepared to do so on Chevron’s time schedule.
“In July, Chevron started fining us $500 a month (for) being out of compliance,” he said. “So, to be able to revamp my fueling and my facility the way I want to, it’s going to be hundreds of thousands of dollars. Each one of those MPDs they wanted me to have cost between $18,000 and $20,000.”
Benefits of debranding
In addition to being able to shop for cheaper fuel to sell, William said he’s also able to offer ethanol-free supreme.
“A lot of the sporting community has wanted it for years and I’ve wanted to provide it, but I couldn’t do it being with Chevron and having antiquated pumps,” he said. “Once I was debranded, I was immediately able to carry zero-ethanol supreme.”
His other three pumps offer regular, supreme with ethanol and diesel, all of which are often less expensive than the branded stations.
“The reason why my fuel is cheaper is because I’m unbranded,” he said. “Generally, branded fuel is more expensive. You pay for the perks of being a part of a franchise.”
William said he gets his fuel from Byrnes Oil Co. in Pendleton, or Pasco or Walla Walla, Washington. Much of it comes on barges up the Columbia River to Pasco. He said some difficulties with barge traffic caused a surge in fuel prices in July.
Still, Paul’s and Goebel’s Service Station in Wallowa are both able to shop for the best deal on fuel to sell. On Thursday, Aug. 12, the stations in Joseph and Wallowa were selling regular for $3.799 a gallon, while the two stations in Enterprise were 20 cents a gallon higher.
“The stations in Enterprise, they can’t use unbranded fuel,” he said.
But the older pumps do come with some limitations. For one, he can’t offer discounts such as fuel reward points from shopping at Safeway. Also, he can’t remain open 24 hours a day without having someone at the station, as the stations in Enterprise can do.
Future upgrades
He’s hoping to upgrade his operation, but that may not come for another couple of years.
“It’s going to be a process because of the way I want to do it,” he said. “I want to tear down the majority of my building and run my fuel (pumps) east and west instead of north and south. Right now, the way (it is) with this super-old building, it’s really tight. It’s not convenient for bigger vehicles pulling trailers. I could do it sooner if I just wanted to keep the dispensers here, but I want to do it right.”
Part of the delay is from the difficulty in getting on the schedule of construction contractors who are so busy.
When he does get to rebuilding, William said he’s not likely to include a convenience store, as many older stations have turned their mechanic’s bays into.
“One, it takes a lot of money,” William said. “Two, I’m not sure that I want to have a mini-mart. I like ... being able to work on vehicles. And three is we have one grocery-type store in Joseph and I really don’t want to compete with them.”
Three generations
As for the other two generations involved in the station, they’re fully supportive of William’s moves.
Founder Paul Castilleja, though plagued with the effects of wounds suffered in Vietnam and ongoing kidney disease problems, still gets down and helps his son and the others there.
“I come in here and help the kids or just sit down,” Paul said.
William’s son, Ryker, 8, also was on hand Thursday, ready to help pump gas.
“Yeah, I like to pump gas,” Ryker said.
Brother Colton, 10, and sister Kenzie, 5, also are on deck to help, though Ryker’s not so sure his sister should be.
“She’ll probably mess around,” he said.
