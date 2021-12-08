IMNAHA — Do you like bath and body products with a distinct aroma derived from naturally occurring products in Wallowa County? Well, Peak Fusion Studio of Imnaha has what you’re looking for.
“I predominately make handcrafted soap. I also make bath bombs, perfume, lotion bars and salve,” said business owner Terra Snyder, who runs the business out of her Imnaha Canyon home. “My motto is we create in the spirit of love, art and herbalism.”
And she’s not alone in the venture.
“It’s a family-run business, for sure,” she said. “Everybody helps out.”
The family includes husband Jason, who runs Jason Snyder Construction, and their four children, ranging in age from 15-25.
The Snyders have been living in the canyon for 21 years come June.
“We both moved back after being gone from home for years,’ she said. “We both were really in love with the Imnaha area, the people, the river, the life style.”
Special ingredients
“What makes my products special are a few different things,” Snyder said. “Every bar of soap has hand-rendered lard in it.”
She said she gets the lard from pigs raised at Square Mile Ranch in Lostine. Soap also can contain beef tallow, which she may use in the future, but for now, she sticks with lard.
“I can do vegan soap and will make it if asked,” she said.
The family also keeps bees, which go into the mix.
“We raise bees and put our own honey and hand-rendered beeswax in our soaps,” she said. “It’s really special stuff. It’s really good quality.”
Then there’s the plants and herbal ingredients.
“We love to wild-harvest. I predominantly will wild-harvest invasive species,” she said, emphasizing that she avoids native species. “I do not wild-harvest any indigenous food sources for profit.”
These may include biscuitroot, camas root or huckleberries.
“I may harvest them for my own use, but I will not profit from it,” she said. “It’s a way of showing respect for the Nez Perce people of this land.”
Snyder also infuses her products with botanicals.
“I wild-harvest and grow flowers and herbs that I then infuse oils with and then I make my products from those oils,” she said.
Infusion is the process of pouring an oil over plant matter and waiting anywhere from four to six weeks to a year for the oil to soak up the essence of the plant matter.
“The oil will smell like that plant matter,” she said. “If I infuse olive oil with lavender, that olive oil will smell like lavender.”
She also adds cocoa butter and shea butter she gets from a company in Northern Ghana that uses the proceeds to help women and children.
“Those are wonderful butters to have in soap,” she said. “They’re very moisturizing.”
She keeps busy
Much of Snyder’s business is online, although she does offer her wares at various outlets in Wallowa County and she recently was at the Holiday Bazaar at the Joseph Community Events Center.
She said that right now, she’s making about 30 bars of soap a day, five days a week. Fall and spring are the busy seasons for production, while she devotes winter and summer to sales.
Beyond Wallowa County, Snyder said she has customers from New York to Los Angeles.
But it’s not all about making money, she said, adding that 10% of her proceeds go for “indigenous reparations,” which goes along with her love for the original inhabitants of the county.
“I have very much a heart for the indigenous community,” she said.
