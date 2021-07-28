WALLOWA — The coronavirus pandemic and the Elbow Creek Fire, while both devastating, have had their silver linings for the Wallowa area. It’s there where Jason and Patty Skillings opened the Wallowa Mountain Bar & Grill.
“Everything around here’s been closed with the COVID thing,” Jason said of the former Horseshoe Bar & Grill on Main Street. “They shut this one down, so we thought, ‘What a better time to start one up.’”
The influx of hundreds of firefighters into town has proven a boon to the establishment, but one they find is an opportunity where they can be of help.
“You just do what you’ve got to do. We just try to keep everybody happy and make sure they have a place (to eat),” Patty said. “We’ve told them that if they come in later, just let us know and we’ll make sure we get them something. If we have to turn the grills back on, we’ll do that for them. There’s so many shifts, when they come back into town and need someplace to eat, we’ll get that for them.”
The establishment opened June 7, Patty said.
“We have been very busy,” she said Tuesday, July 20. “We haven’t been open for a week because of some pipes, and our customers are saying, ‘When are you open? We want to be back. We’re missing you.’ But we plan to open tomorrow morning at 6 a.m.,” she said.
Plenty to eat
The menu is not unique, but looks tasty.
A fairly standard breakfast menu features items that have tickled the palettes of many.
“The Wallowa Mountain Breakfast is pretty popular,” Patty said, referring to the three-egg order that comes with three strips of bacon, three sausage links or a sausage patty. It’s backed up with hash browns and toast.
“We sell a lot of Denver omelets,” Jason added about the omelet that features ham, bell peppers and onions.
Moving onto lunch, they have a variety of burgers and sandwiches, highlighted by the Wallowa Mountain Burger with its two quarter-pound patties.
“All our burgers are very popular. We make them all fresh,” Patty said. “Our bacon cheeseburgers are really, really popular.”
For dinner, Patty said they plan on specials for Fridays, including steaks and ribs. There’s also a kids’ menu.
Family and community
On the back of the menu is a list of “Things to do in Wallowa and Lostine.”
“We want to promote some of the smaller outfits around here,” Jason said.
Their commitment to the community is honest. They saw that for real when tragedy struck just after opening last month.
“We opened on the 7th and five days later, my son was in a really bad car accident and the community has been wonderful through that,” Patty said. “They’ve been supporting us because I had to leave to be there with him (at hospitals in Portland and Salem). … They’ve been pretty supportive of everything that’s gone on with me.”
She had family come from far away to help run the place, including a brother from South Carolina.
Patty, who has three children and five grandchildren, has lived in Wallowa 19 years, 21½ years in the county. Jason has lived there all his life and has two children.
A niece, a nephew, a sister-in-law, two brothers, a cousin and her daughter helped keep the place going during a busy June and July.
“The family pulled together and kept it going,” Patty said. “The community absolutely loved that fact, that we were able to keep it going.”
She said one of their main goals is to give back.
“We’re trying to help everybody out with what we’re doing, because a lot of all this is to give back to the community,” she said. “We have our coffee-drinkers who come in. They just love it; they can sit and socialize and have their time. Then there’s the ladies’ day where they come in and socialize and get something to eat and just have their times. We have couples who like to come in and they have their games on their phones and they play together while they sit and drink their tea and have their dinner or lunch. It’s just a lot of fun to let them have a place to go. That was my big thing; giving back to them.”
Jason said they’re still formulating plans for the bar. It’s housed in a 1910 building that started as a pharmacy, but has been a bar ever since. A previous owner cut a hole between the two to join them.
“It’s an old building,” he said. “Sometimes it’s a pain in the butt to work on, but it’s alright.”
Patty still is glowing from an experience on their opening day when a man from Texas stopped in who regularly goes to bicycling events and checks out their chicken-fried steaks. He was looking for places for he and fellow bicyclists to eat.
“He said that so far, nobody has beat Texas. I go, ‘Great, that’s what I need to hear.’ So I go get my husband and (the Texan) said, ‘That was one heck of a chicken-fried steak. You guys just blew Texas out of the water.’ And the whole restaurant heard it,” she said. “And he’s coming back.”
