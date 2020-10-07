A new cluster of storage units being tailor made for boat, RV and camper storage is under construction on the east edge of Enterprise and it’s filling up fast, according to its owner.
“We have a pretty good list of people who want a space,” said Bret Wheeler, owner of One Call Restoration and Accelerated Construction of La Grande.
Wheeler said his La Grande-based firm does much business in Wallowa County, having serviced well over 100 customers here. But that’s always meant a drive from La Grande.
“Now, we’re planning some permanent roots in Wallowa County with local staff,” he said. “There’s a demand for our services so we have to travel all the time.
The company primarily does property restoration, dealing with insurance claims for water, fire and smoke damage; mold remediation; and asbestos abatement and surveys.
Now they’re branching out.
They’ll be supplementing their income by renting out 13 bays that measure 33 feet by 14 feet at $150 a month. Each bay will have a concrete floor with three sides and open in front. There also will be lighting and security cameras.
“People can put anything they want in them,” within reason, he said.
One farmer wanted to store a tractor and bailer, which would’ve been OK, but they wouldn’t fit, Wheeler said.
There also will be a shop and equipment storage for One Call in order to conduct its primary business in Wallowa County.
“It’s a really neat piece of property,” Wheeler said. “I was really glad to be able pick it up.”
Project superintendent Mike Reagan said he expects the units to be completed and open for business in early November. That works out well, with the tourist season wrapping up.
“The timing’s going to work out just right for us,” Reagan said.
Wheeler said demand for the bays is growing. Some people want them to call when the building is complete.
“We get calls almost every day,” he said.
While Reagan said the company is primarily concerned with the project at hand, there are hopes to be able to expand with the addition of an 80-foot by 60-foot shop as the need for it arises.
He said a name has yet to be considered for the complex.
A sneak peek at the new Wallowa Memorial Hospital Clinic in Joseph is being offered Friday, Oct. 16, but spaces are limited so RSVP soon.
Two tours will be given that day, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to noon. The clinic, now under construction, is located at 800 N. Main St. in Joseph.
Those taking part will be able to view the progress of the new clinic, hear about special features and new programs, will be able to ask questions and offer suggestions.
To take part, contact Brooke Pace, communications and public relations director for the hospital at 541-426-5475.
Nominations for the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce 2021 Board of Directors remain open until 5 p.m. Oct. 31.
Current director positions include: Joseph, Wallowa/Lostine, Education, Tourism, Arts and Culture and Heritage.
Anyone interested in serving on the board, is urged to call the chamber office. A nominee must be a member of the chamber in good standing.
Nomination forms are available at the chamber office or at https://tinyurl.com/wallowachamberboard. Include the full name and phone number in a nomination. Nominators must also be members of the chamber in good standing.
Nominations can be submitted by mail, email, or directly to the chamber office. For questions about board positions contact the chamber office 541-426-4622.
