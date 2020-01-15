The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced that it is seeking public nominations for positions on 27 Resource Advisory Committees (RACs) nationwide.
These citizen-based committees assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.
The openings include positions on the John Day-Snake River committee that addresses land management in northeast Oregon, including Wallowa County.
The BLM maintains 37 such advisory committees formally chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act (FLPMA) across the West. Of those committees, 31 are RACs and the remainder are site or subject-specific advisory councils. Each RAC consists of 10 to 15 members from diverse interests in local communities, and they assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.
“Resource Advisory Committees provide the BLM with vital feedback on current issues, concerns and proposals, and enable us to engage local communities and stakeholders to improve our management of public lands,” BLM Acting State Director Jose L. Linares said. “Our goal is to ensure that the membership of every RAC encompasses a wide variety of perspectives and backgrounds to guide our work as effectively as possible.”
The BLM maintains chartered advisory committees as a means of gaining expert advice, ideas, and diverse opinions on issues including land use planning, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, noxious weed management, grazing issues, and wild horse and burro herd management issues. The committees support the bureau’s commitment to building a shared conservation stewardship legacy in the communities it serves.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on a RAC. Nominees, who must be residents of the state or states where the RAC has jurisdiction, will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference must accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.
Each of the 27 RACs has different positions open in the following categories:
Category One: Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development, federal grazing permit holders, the timber industry, transportation or rights-of-way, off-highway vehicles users and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.
Category Two: Representatives of archeological and historic organizations, dispersed recreation users, wild horse and burros organizations and nationally or regionally-recognized environmental organizations.
Category Three: Representatives of state, county, or local elected office; Indian tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.
As published in a notice in the Federal Register on Friday, Jan. 10, the BLM will consider nominations for 45 days (until Feb. 24). Requests for more information, nominations and completed applications for RACs should be sent to the appropriate BLM personnel listed below:
Contact information for the John Day-Snake RAC: Larisa Bogardus, BLM Vale District Office, 3100 H Street, Baker City, OR 97814; 541-523-1407.
Other regional RACs seeking nominations include: the Coastal Oregon RAC, Eastern Washington RAC, Northwest Oregon RAC, Southeast Oregon RAC and the Southwest Oregon RAC.
