A backhoe sits idle Tuesday, Dec. 10, amid work to connect a home along SW Thorpe Lane to the city water line. On Monday, the backhoe accidentally struck and broke a city water main. After the pipe was repaired and covered up, the city was required to test the water for eight houses along the street for contaminants and a boil order was issued. Public Works Director Ron Neil said he should know today or Thursday if the water is safe.