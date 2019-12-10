A boil order was issued to eight houses on SW Thorpe Lane on the west side of Enterprise on Monday, Dec. 9, after a contractor’s backhoe hit a water main and broke the pipe, leading to a required testing of the water after repairs were made.
“State law requires us to test the water” after such an incident, city Public Works Director Ron Neil said, adding that he didn’t know what potential contaminants could be found.
He said Tuesday that he had taken water samples and sent them to a state lab. He said he should know by today or Thursday if the water is fit for human consumption.
The boil order stated that anyone planning to drink or cook with city water in the area should boil it until notified otherwise.
The contractor at the accident site – who asked to not be identified – said the mishap happened while they were connecting the water main to a double-wide home that had been moved there along Thorpe just off SW Montclair Street. He said a private party had installed the water line and had not dug it as deep as it should’ve been, thus the accident.
The contractor said the city got it shut off quickly and his crew covered it up after the city repaired the main.
