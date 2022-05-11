JOSEPH — An online budget meeting will be held by the Joseph City Council at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. The public is welcome to attend via Zoom or by telephone.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88138754137?pwd=Z3c4WEFxUzdWL3RqdzhSbkFPSFRodz09. The webinar ID is 881 3875 4137 and the passcode is 269827.

To attend by phone, dial 253 215 8782.

Another budget meeting was held for May 17. The City Council must approve the budget by the end of June.

