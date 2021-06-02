JOSEPH — Public comment will be accepted Wednesday, June 2, and Thursday, June 3, on the 2021-22 budget for the city of Joseph during Budget Committee meetings.
Both meetings will be held at the Joseph Community Events Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Also on the agenda is a budget message.
A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained at Joseph City Hall at 201 N. Main St. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
