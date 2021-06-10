WALLOWA — The Wallowa City Council will combine a budget hearing with its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, June 15, when it meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
The agenda shows the council expects to be able to approve and adopt the budget for 2021-22.
In another matter on Tuesday’s agenda, Audra Allen, a local resident, is expected to make a pitch for a skateboard park for the kids of the town. The hope is that Wallowa can make use of some skateboard ramps being retired by Enterprise as it builds a new skate park.
However, Mayor Gary Hulse said Thursday, he is unsure if the city’s liability insurance will cover such a facility.
In other business Tuesday, the council will:
• Consider a variance request from Matt Howard for a storage shed.
• Consider resolutions on workers compensation for workers and volunteers and to receive state revenue.
• Hear department reports.
