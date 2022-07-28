JOSEPH — When it comes to getting astride 1,500 pounds of violent, angry bull and hoping to stay there for eight seconds, Derek Kolbaba has just one thing to say:
“You’ve got to love bull riding,” he said during a telephone interview Wednesday, July 27.
Kolbaba, a three-time winner of the bull riding at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo and many-time participant, was driving home from a competition in Cheyenne, Wyoming. It was that competition — and his recovery from it — that will determine whether he actually is up to competing during Saturday’s bull riding in Joseph.
“It all depends on how my arm’s feeling. I got stepped on, so I’m on the fence at the moment to see how I feel,” he said. “There are a lot of factors that come into play.”
He said that during the Cheyenne ride, “A bull stepped on the back of my arm, so my arm’s all swelled up and pretty black and blue. That makes it a little tough to move it at the moment.”
Personal history for CJD
Although he resides in Walla Walla, Washington, Kolbaba considers Joseph his hometown.
“There’s quite a bit of history at that rodeo,” he said. “Joseph is probably always going to be my hometown.”
His parents once lived here and his grandmother, Darlene Turner, still does. In fact, that makes Kolbaba the great-grandson of CJD founder and original roughstock contractor Harley Tucker. The first CJD was held in 1946 on the East Moraine above Wallowa Lake, where participants and viewers alike rode horses to see the action.
Of course, now it’s held at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena just off of Joseph’s Main Street.
Tucker died in 1960, so the 26-year-old Kolbaba never got to meet him.
“I’m not sure my mom (Sandi Rowe) ever got to meet him, either,” he said.
It’s his job
Kolbaba said he’s glad to be able to make a living at doing what he loves.
“It’s my full-time job, if you can call it a job,” he said. “I’ve been pretty fortunate to make a living at what I love at such a young age and to pay my bills and create a life for myself and my family. Pretty much everything I have and I own is from bull riding.”
His family consists of wife Aymie and a baby girl they have on the way.
Although he doesn’t expect their daughter will want to take after Dad, Aymie is accepting of the inherent risks in bull riding.
“It’s one of those things,” Kolbaba said. “She probably thinks the same as my mom thought about it. But for me, this is what I’ve loved and wanted to do since I was a kid. It’s pretty much all I’ve ever known and all I’ve ever worked for. … At the end of the day, she enjoys getting to watch me do what I love.”
A dangerous job
Kolbaba acknowledges the risks involved and has had his share of injuries, even though he tries to brush it off.
“I’ve been pretty fortunate, for the most part,” he said. “I’ve had a few broken bones, I broke my leg when I was younger and had quite a few surgeries on that; broke my jaw, tore up my knee pretty good, collapsed lung. Other than that, I’ve been pretty lucky. You’ve got to pick your battles.”
But he knows not all injured bull riders are able to come back.
“Unfortunately. It’s a very dangerous sport. You’ve got to accept that before you do it,” he said. “You’ve got friends who’ve been injured enough where they couldn’t ever ride bulls again or to the point where they don’t ever get to go home. You feel pretty lucky when you do.”
Still, Kolbaba hopes to be there Saturday night when the bulls are turned loose.
“I hope so,” he said. “I’m just playing it day by day to see if I’m going to Joseph or not.”
