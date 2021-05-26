ENTERPRISE — Technical support for business owners in Wallowa and Union counties is being offered on a first-come, first-served basis through the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District, according to a press release from NEOEDD Executive Director Lisa Dawson.
The services will be available through June.
The funding comes from Business Oregon, the Ignite Center for Entrepreneurship, the city of La Grande Economic Development Department and the NEOEDD. They have contracted with subject matter experts to provide assistance with branding and logos, social media marketing, website support, bookkeeping, accounting consult, business planning, video advertisement, classes in Excel or Quickbooks and other services to small businesses.
Any small business looking to improve its business image, social media marketing, website, bookkeeping or business plan is urged to apply.
Apply at https://tinyurl.com/NEOEDDbusinessclasses. Applications will be reviewed and applicants connected to a service provider.
