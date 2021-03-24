ENTERPRISE — A free six-week workshop to help entrepreneurs and small-business owners build the basis for a successful business called “Business Foundations" will take place on Wednesdays, beginning March 31 and running through May 5.
The classes will run from 6-8:30 p.m.
Classes are conducted via videoconference by Lisa Dawson, who has taught Business Foundations for more than 10 years. This hands-on class covers the basics of running a successful business: overhead and inventory costs, goal-setting and sales projection, marketing, taxes and licensing and other considerations, and brings it all together in a business plan.
Register at www.neoedd.org or call the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce at 541-426-4622.
