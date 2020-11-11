ENTERPRISE — Make your business a destination with this online course designed by The Schallert Group and led by Northeast Oregon Economic Development District Executive Director Lisa Dawson, according to a press release.
The eight-session course will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Nov. 16 to Dec. 14, except for Nov. 25. There will be a minimum of five and a maximum of 24 participants per class.
The registration deadline is Nov. 15 at https://bit.ly/3k9djLO.
Cost to participate is $399. By using the code “NEOEDD” participants can get the entire course for $175. Scholarships are available for business owners in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties who have a low to moderate income or those that have been impacted by COVID-19. Contact Dawson at lisadawson@neoedd.org or 541-426-3598 for scholarship information.
The popular Destination Creation workshop helps make a business a destination for consumers, giving business owners the ability to attract customers from beyond their immediate marketplace. This series provides the framework for how to think about business, the changes needed in order to pivot to online sales and how to will position a business to become a destination that customers will frequent during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
This series has helped businesses capture more market share, even when larger, better-capitalized competitors seemingly have the advantage. When independent business owners apply the destination strategy to their businesses, they naturally attract more local consumers along with customers from outside the traditional marketplace.
A certified facilitator of the program, Dawson brings decades of experience working with businesses to the online discussions about the destination business concepts, which are presented by small-business mentor Jon Schallert.
The program comprises eight chapters and a bonus session:
• 1: Introduction to Becoming a Destination Business.
• 2: Foundation of a Destination Business and COVID-19 Bonus Workshop.
• 3: Leadership Responsibility.
• 4: Targeting Your Most Profitable Customers.
• 5: Capturing Consumer Media Attention.
• 6: Creating Ultra-Services & Customer Focus.
• 7: Marketing the Destination Business.
• 8: Collective Marketing.
Learning materials including webinars may be accessed via computer or mobile device for up to six months following the class via the Destination University portal.
Additional workshops will be scheduled based on demand. If you are interested in attending, but this schedule does not work for you, contact Dawson about your interest and availability.
Registrations are nonrefundable but may be transferred to another individual and/or redeemed for another scheduled course.
For more information, call Dawson at 541-426-3598 or 541-432-1056 (cell) or email www.neoedd.org.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the NEOEDD office is closed to visitors until further notice and some staff are working remotely. The NEOEDD encourages using calls and emails to reach staff and they will respond as quickly as possible. If you leave a voicemail, be sure to include a number where we can reach you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.