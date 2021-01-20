ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns are receiving a much-needed infusion of capital and putting it to use now that the county commissioners are disbursing $563,232 to 67 successful applicants for the money, most of whom are using it to keep employees paid.
On Dec. 28, the commissioners voted to disburse the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds to the qualified applicants from among 75 who applied. The commissioners developed a point system to rate the applications, based largely on how much each business had been affected, and then divided the total among them.
Commissioner Susan Roberts said when it came to scoring and doling out funding, each of the three commissioners separately scored the applications based on the state’s criteria, including if the business was based in Wallowa County, was registered in the state, if it was a “priority business” such as a restaurant, bar or other personal service business, if it was forced closed in March by Executive Order 20-12, if it was currently open and if a business had expenditures due to COVID-19, among others.
“Our directive was to make sure we focused on the hospitality industry,” Roberts said.
Businesses could get up to 30 points from the commissioners, and the amount of points a business had determined their funding. A handful of businesses that did not qualify scored between 4-10 points, and the cutoff ended up being 12 points, Roberts said.
“We did score every single one of them,” Roberts said of the applicants, including the eight that did not qualify. “We were allowed to be subjective in this,” she added. “What the state said was ‘You know your businesses.’ We tried to make it just as equitable as possible.”
Most business owners interviewed declined to say how much they received, but the commissioners said grants ranged from about $1,200 to more than $14,000.
Among the successful applicants was the Red Rooster Café, co-owned by Kim Moore and her mother, Ann Gardner. Rather than adjust to takeout only, as some restaurants had done, the café had closed completely starting in March when virtually all business activity was ordered closed. Moore said at the time she didn’t want to risk bringing home the virus to her mother.
But now, with the COVID-19 vaccine being administered, Moore and Gardner are planning to reopen. They’re not yet sure when they’ll reopen, but Thursday, Jan. 14, they were cleaning and restocking the café. Moore said they had to dispose of much of the food that had been in the café and the CARES funds will help replace it.
“It’ll help with food supplies since I don’t have anything,” Moore said. “It’ll help me restock.”
The café normally has two employees, with it increasing to anywhere from three to five during the summer. When businesses were ordered to close, Moore had to lay off the two people she had and they moved on to other work.
“I have to restaff,” she said. “I don’t have anyone coming back, so I’ve got to rehire.”
The café will only be open Fridays through Sundays when it does reopen, Moore said.
La Laguna Family Mexican Restaurant, which has locations in Enterprise and Joseph, is another business benefiting from the CARES Act money. Owners Jose Lopez and his wife, Angelica Zurita, also own the Rusty Spur bar in Joseph, which also is a beneficiary.
Zurita said they employ as many as 18 people between the three establishments, often moving workers around as needed so they get full-time work.
But when the shutdowns hit, there were no restaurants or a bar to shuffle workers to.
Zurita said she and Lopez managed to keep most people employed by putting them to work at their home trimming trees or other work, painting and cleaning at the restaurants and doing some construction work at the Rusty Spur.
“I haven’t (laid off anyone) so far thanks to the help I’ve been getting,” Zurita said.
In addition to the recent CARES Act funds, the Paycheck Protection Program loan last year helped keep them afloat.
“Thanks to all that, none of my employees went on unemployment,” she said, adding that the CARES Act funds will “cover three weeks of payroll.”
Zurita said she did have a couple people who chose to apply for unemployment, but that somewhat backfired.
“The ones who did (apply) have not seen a dime yet,” she said, adding that she’s still getting paperwork from the state asking for verification of her employees’ status.
“I’m just now getting paperwork for employees who applied in March or April,” she said.
Zurita said the government programs have been a big help to support her employees.
“I’ve tried really hard to not have anyone go on unemployment,” she said. “Thanks to all these programs, I’ve been able to keep my crew or bring them back.”
Heavenly’s, in Enterprise, co-owned by Cindy Ellis, is one restaurant that hasn’t lost too many people because of the pandemic-related shutdowns. The restaurant has been doing a brisk takeout business and has been able to seat people indoors. Until the cold weather came, outdoor seating also was available.
But that doesn’t mean the restaurant didn’t feel the effects of the pandemic.
The CARES Act funds, Ellis said, “will help us get through the winter months, since we didn’t have that great summer intake.”
Heavenly’s normally employs six people, she said. One person left early in the pandemic because she feared catching the virus. While Ellis hasn’t had to lay anyone off, she’s hoping the CARES Act money will help find a replacement for the departed worker.
“It will if I can find someone,” she said. “I would like to have another employee but can’t find any.”
Noelle Horath, owner of the Vault Health and Fitness Center in Enterprise, said her business was closed for a total of 2½ months from the pandemic shutdowns. The CARES Act money will help her pay her lease and other operating expenses, as well as fund her payroll.
During the past year, she said, the Vault was down 40-50% from its normal income.
“We were hit pretty hard,” she said.
Horath normally employs four to six people, but now just has four. She managed to find ways to keep from laying people off. She did have a couple part-time employees who were students whom she didn’t put to work.
“We came up with projects. All our employees have families they have to support,” she said. “I applied for the PPP and that helped immensely to keep everybody going.”
Motivations Fitness Center, LLC, also received a CARES Act boost, which Owner Randy Mammenga said will help with rent payments.
“I went ahead and deposited it into the account,” he said. “I will be using it to keep my head above water. I am open and I do have some clients coming in, but it’s definitely not back to the full amount that it used to be. People, they’re cautious about how many people show up in here.”
His daily clientele would run around 20-25 people per day prior to the pandemic. Since, he has been in the 10-15 range, which forced him to watch the account dwindle.
Mammenga said the funds keep him “from having to worry whether I’m going to survive the next six months.”
“This puts me back at square one, and hopefully it’ll be enough to ride it out,” he said.
The business owner said he was grateful for the financial boost.
“Susan Roberts really got behind the ball on this and saw to it that things were taken care of, and I really appreciate that,” he said. “I do want to express my thanks for everybody that was involved in making the decisions. I spoke with a person (who) I think was there as an observer during the meeting (about the CARES funding). The person stated they were very impressed with how thoughtful the thoughts were put into it how to disperse the funds, and thought it was well done.”
Blythe Cricket owners Margaret Lamm and Rachel Nutter also expressed their gratitude about the commissioners’ handling off the money.
“It is important to recognize the efforts put forth by our dedicated country commissioners, first by pushing for the reopening of businesses in the county, especially during the summer months and beyond,” they said in an email to the Chieftain. “And second, for efficiently dispersing the Wallowa CARES Act funds to so many business owners who have put in many hours both physically, emotionally and creatively to serve our community and retain staffing.”
Backyard Gardens Produce and Catering in Joseph had one side of its business see minimal impact from the pandemic, but the other side was hit severely. Owner Beth Gibans raises produce that sells locally through farmers markets, restaurants and retail stores, and demand for fresh produce still was strong in 2020.
“In terms of how I was affected by the pandemic, the produce end of things continued in pretty good shape. Demand was high at the farmers market,” Gibans said. “The tour season in spite of not having big events was pretty robust.”
But Gibans also caters for events, and that side of business was hit hard.
“Everything was canceled,” she said. “A wedding was canceled or a 200-person wedding was down to 20. Both businesses are integral to what I do, and the catering is truthfully where I make more money.”
Gibans did not have to lay off any staff due to the pandemic, as the farm workers she hires are typically seasonal, and individuals hired for catering are on a per-job basis.
She said she can hire as many as 15 people for a catering job, but during 2020, “I think I had two people I hired for a total of two events this year.”
The funding Gibans received will, in part, help get seed in the ground for this season.
“This is going to help me carry through the spring, and at this time get the farm started. We’ll see what happens with catering,” she said. “I’ve got a few people who are being confident enough to start scheduling weddings.”
“I’m extremely grateful for this community and the support we’ve received,” Horath said. “I can’t wait to see more of our members’ faces in here. We really miss everyone.”
Others also expressed their gratitude for the CARES Act money. Zurita, of La Laguna, said that although she knows the money was federal funds, she feels grateful to Commissioner Roberts, for her work helping facilitate disbursement of the funds.
“I’m going to email Susan Roberts to thank her,” Zurita said.
“We’re really appreciative of the money,” Ellis of Heavenly’s said. “I was really glad about it.”
