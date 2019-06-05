THURSDAY, JUNE 6
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
TAI CHI: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Josephy Center. Free wine glass painting lesson with Kodi McCleary. All materials provided and the result is donated to the Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts opening night festivities.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
TAI CHI: 11 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
ADULT CLAY: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 541-432-0505.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo, Enterprise. Free outdoor musical gathering.
FRIDAY, JUNE 7
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
27TH ANNUAL QUILT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Joseph Charter School. Quilts, vendors, concessions. Admission $3.50. Sponsored by Wallowa Mountain Quilters Guild.
30TH OREGON MOUNTAIN CRUISE CAR SHOW: Main Street, Joseph.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUPS: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
DISCOVERY WALK: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Leave from Wallowology. Family friendly! Free.
SATURDAY, JUNE 8
27TH ANNUAL QUILT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Joseph Charter School. Quilts, vendors, concessions. Admission $3.50. Sponsored by Wallowa Mountain Quilters Guild.
30TH OREGON MOUNTAIN CRUISE CAR SHOW: Main Street, Joseph.
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Leave from Wallowa Lake Lodge. Family friendly! Free. Sponsored by Wallowology.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
BLUE MOUNTAIN OLD-TIME FIDDLERS FIDDLE SHOW: Homemade dinner starts at 5 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. $5 admission; dinner $10. Dancing is encouraged!
SUNDAY, JUNE 9
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, JUNE 10
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
SUMMER READING “UNIVERSE OF STORIES” KICK-OFF PIZZA PARTY: 10 a.m. to noon. Wallowa City Hall. Sponsored by the Wallowa Public Library. Children from birth to teens can sign up for summer reading.
FREE SUMMER LUNCH IN THE PARK: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For children 0-18. At Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph parks. Sponsored by Building Healthy Families.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, JUNE 11
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
SEWING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
TAI CHI: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
DIABETES CLINIC: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
FREE SUMMER LUNCH IN THE PARK: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For children 0-18. At Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph parks. Sponsored by Building Healthy Families.
ADULT CLAY: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 541-432-0505.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
FREE SUMMER LUNCH IN THE PARK: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For children 0-18. At Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph parks. Sponsored by Building Healthy Families.
FOOT CLINIC: Noon to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
YOGA ROTATION: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com
