ENTERPRISE — CARES Act checks for Wallowa County businesses are ready to be picked up, county Commissioner Susan Roberts announced Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Although the county had 90 days from Dec. 28 to disburse the funds after the commissioners formally approved cutting the checks, they were able to complete the process quickly.
“People got on it and got the checks all completed and all ready to go,” Roberts said. A lot of folks asked if they could pick them up and I’ll mail what’s left.”
She said recipients who have been notified can pick up their checks at her office on the third floor of the Wallowa County Courthouse through Friday, Jan. 8. After that, the remaining checks will be mailed.
Last month, the county commissioners approved the disbursement of $563,232 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds to county businesses that could show economic damage largely stemming from gubernatorial executive orders that mandated shutdowns of businesses during the pandemic. The commissioners developed an application form, based on state and local requirements, and received 75 applications. Of that number, 67 were approved.
