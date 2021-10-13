Carlsen resigns as EHS principal Chieftain staff Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Oct 13, 2021 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Carlsen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ENTERPRISE — Blake Carlsen has submitted a letter of resignation as principal of Enterprise Junior/Senior High School, according to acting Superintendent Karen Patton on Monday, Oct. 11.Patton confirmed Monday that the Enterprise School District had received a letter of resignation from Carlsen.When asked about his resignation Thursday, Carlsen declined to respond. He also declined to respond to numerous telephone calls and emails over the previous week.Patton said she knows little about Carlsen’s resignation, his reason or future plans.According to a Chieftain story from 2002, he was new at that time, having previously served as a teacher at Enterprise Elementary School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Follow Bill Bradshaw Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRestoration and reconciliation: River channel project blessedCarlsen resigns as EHS principalFormer Enterprise teacher is interim superintendentOther views: An open letter opposing the River Democracy ActWallowa County Voices: He says he’s never been sickNine new COVID-19 cases in the last two days; regional hospitalizations downEnterprise council to address vacation rentals at hearingWallowa County passes 630 casesBiz Buzz: Dial up for baby delivery at old phone companyBicycle playground hoped for in Wallowa Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
