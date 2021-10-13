Blake Carlsen.jpg

Carlsen

ENTERPRISE — Blake Carlsen has submitted a letter of resignation as principal of Enterprise Junior/Senior High School, according to acting Superintendent Karen Patton on Monday, Oct. 11.

Patton confirmed Monday that the Enterprise School District had received a letter of resignation from Carlsen.

When asked about his resignation Thursday, Carlsen declined to respond. He also declined to respond to numerous telephone calls and emails over the previous week.

Patton said she knows little about Carlsen’s resignation, his reason or future plans.

According to a Chieftain story from 2002, he was new at that time, having previously served as a teacher at Enterprise Elementary School.

