JOSEPH — Censured Joseph City Councilor Kathy Bingham submitted her letter of resignation to City Hall to be effective July 1, the day after the City Council handed down its judgment against her on various allegations.
Pro-Tem Administrator Brock Eckstein said Wednesday, July 14, Bingham submitted her letter, which will be read into the public record when the council next meets Tuesday, July 20. He said it is expected the council will accept the resignation and advertise to fill the open council seat.
Eckstein said that in the letter, Bingham gave no reasons for her resignation.
“She did say she has no comment to the media,” he said.
Five letters of complaint were submitted to City Hall in recent months, largely alleging Bingham acted inappropriately in her role as a councilor.
The claims against Bingham — detailed during executive session June 30 and therefore not part of the public record — included harassment of city employees, violation of executive session privacy and letters supporting the claims.
Repeatedly, council motions found the allegations “unsubstantiated” and thus, no action was taken. However, while claims of harassment did not “rise to the level of harassment,” the motions stated, Bingham was found to have not acted appropriately under council rules.
The council, after reviewing the complaints against Bingham, removed her from her office as mayor pro-tem, removed from her committee assignments for a year and banned from interaction with city employees.
Bingham was appointed to the council Dec. 10, 2020 to fill a vacant seat.
